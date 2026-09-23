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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
6.31
4
0.83
0.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.07
2.76
0.53
0.15
Net Worth
16.38
6.76
1.36
0.98
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,853
|139.64
|4,44,596.77
|1,115.14
|0.86
|5,641.31
|93.23
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
9,613
|85.18
|2,55,194.95
|891
|0.31
|2,974
|629.49
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
4,935
|91.52
|1,87,711.54
|492
|0.69
|4,073
|222.76
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
ZYDUSLIFE
1,180
|32.29
|1,17,705.45
|339.6
|0.09
|2,723.5
|237.3
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,404
|34.59
|1,13,423.33
|862.16
|0.93
|4,672.12
|423.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Rohit Asawa
Non Executive Director
Divya Asawa
Independent Director
Abhisheak Dhoot
Independent Director
Ramya Inala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Biyani
No.101/A Phase 3 Indu.Dev.Park,
Cherlapally Hindustan Cables L,
Telangana - 500051
Tel: +91 90634 98493
Website: http://www.himalayanutravedics.com
Email: info@himalayanutravedics.com
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Summary
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Reports by Himalaya Nutravedics India Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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