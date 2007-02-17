Himalaya Nutravedics India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
6.31
4
0.83
0.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.07
2.76
0.53
0.15
Net Worth
16.38
6.76
1.36
0.98
Minority Interest
Debt
5.13
1.76
3.24
1.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
21.51
8.52
4.6
2.31
Fixed Assets
1.03
1.29
1.5
0.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.07
0.03
0.02
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
18.97
7.14
2.82
1.69
Inventories
8.92
3.28
2.52
1.33
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
10.59
5.64
1.55
0.95
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.37
0.51
0.25
0.33
Sundry Creditors
-0.7
-1.28
-0.62
-0.11
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.21
-1.01
-0.88
-0.81
Cash
1.45
0.07
0.25
0.05
Total Assets
21.52
8.53
4.59
2.32
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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