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Himalaya Nutravedics India Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

6.31

4

0.83

0.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.07

2.76

0.53

0.15

Net Worth

16.38

6.76

1.36

0.98

Minority Interest

Debt

5.13

1.76

3.24

1.32

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

21.51

8.52

4.6

2.31

Fixed Assets

1.03

1.29

1.5

0.58

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.07

0.03

0.02

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

18.97

7.14

2.82

1.69

Inventories

8.92

3.28

2.52

1.33

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

10.59

5.64

1.55

0.95

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.37

0.51

0.25

0.33

Sundry Creditors

-0.7

-1.28

-0.62

-0.11

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.21

-1.01

-0.88

-0.81

Cash

1.45

0.07

0.25

0.05

Total Assets

21.52

8.53

4.59

2.32

Himalaya Nutravedics India Ltd : related Articles

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