Hindustan Zinc Ltd Book Closer

455.4
(3.02%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Hindustan Zinc CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser2 Jul 202424 Jul 202428 Jul 2024
Annual General Meeting

Hindustan Zinc: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th January 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 15th January 2024

15 Jan 2025|07:40 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IRFC, Adani Green, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Hindustan Zinc Shares Drop 8% as Govt Launches 2.5% Stake Sale via OFS

Hindustan Zinc Shares Drop 8% as Govt Launches 2.5% Stake Sale via OFS

6 Nov 2024|10:47 PM

Investors can place multiple bids in an OFS, provided they have the full bid amount in their demat account, and bids can be adjusted throughout the trading day.

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

Hindustan Zinc Plans $2B Expansion, Eyes Doubling Production by 2027

Hindustan Zinc Plans $2B Expansion, Eyes Doubling Production by 2027

27 Oct 2024|02:48 PM

Revenue rose to ₹8,522 Crore for the July-September quarter, with ₹6,403 Crore from zinc, lead, and other segments and ₹1,550 Crore from the silver division.

Hindustan Zinc, IIT Madras Partner to Develop Cost-Effective Zinc-Air Batteries

Hindustan Zinc, IIT Madras Partner to Develop Cost-Effective Zinc-Air Batteries

10 Oct 2024|04:41 PM

Zinc-air batteries present a cost-effective and durable alternative to expensive, imported lithium-ion batteries.

Hindustan Zinc Fined by BSE and NSE for Board Non-Compliance

Hindustan Zinc Fined by BSE and NSE for Board Non-Compliance

23 Aug 2024|11:44 AM

The company is working towards fulfilling the regulatory requirements to bring its board composition in line with SEBI's standards.

Hindustan Zinc Announces ₹19 Per Share Interim Dividend

Hindustan Zinc Announces ₹19 Per Share Interim Dividend

20 Aug 2024|02:13 PM

This special dividend will benefit Vedanta, the promoter with a 65% stake in Hindustan Zinc, aiding in further de-leveraging its balance sheet.

