Board Meeting 11 Aug 2026 4 Aug 2026

Hind Rectifiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting Scheduled on August 11 2026. Approval of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Compnay for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 11.08.2026)

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2026 10 Jun 2026

Outcome of the Board meeting

Board Meeting 16 May 2026 13 May 2026

Hind Rectifiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026 and declaration of Dividend. Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Saturday, May 16, 2026, inter alia, considered and approved unanimously: 1. the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. 2. the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. 3. Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 1.40 (Rupees One and Forty Paisa only) per equity share i.e. 70% of face value of Rs.2/- each fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, for declaration by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Dividend shall be paid within 30 days of its declaration by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM. The date of ensuing AGM for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, will be informed in due course of time. OUTCOME (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 16.05.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2026 13 Mar 2026

Incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Hind Rectifiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company along with the limited review report for the third quarter ended December 31 2025. 2) Consider the proposal for issuance of its Bonus equity shares of the Company in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 including Rules framed thereunder the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended and other applicable laws subject to approval of Members of the Company. 1) Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company along with the limited review report for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. 2) Issuance of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1 : 1, i.e., 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 02/- (Rupees Two Only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of face value of Rs. 02/- (Rupees Two Only) held by the eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company as on the record date, by capitalization of from the balance of Share Premium Account (Free Reserves), subject to the approval of the members of the Company through Postal Ballot and other regulatory approvals, as may be required. 3) Investment in Coincade Studios Private Limited 4) Grant of additional Employee Stock Option under Hirect Employees Stock Option Plan 2018 (ESOP 2018). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/02/2026)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2026 30 Jan 2026

1. Appointment of Mrs. Megha Singh (ICSI Membership No: A46779) as the Interim Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company. 2. Appointment of Mr. Doughlas J. Bailey as a Global Chief Executive Officer of the company and its Subsidiarie(s) (present and future)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2025 29 Oct 2025

Hind Rectifiers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 06 2025 at Mumbai inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and six months ended September 30 2025. Further in our letter no HIRECT/SEC/2025-26/48 dated September 26 2025 we had intimated the Stock Exchanges that the trading window for the purpose of trading in shares of the Company by its Designated Persons would remain closed from October 01 2025 till 48 (forty-eight) hours after the conclusion of the above-mentioned Board Meeting. Hind Rectifiers has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 06, 2025, inter alia approved the the matters attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.11.2025)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2025 10 Oct 2025