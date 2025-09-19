The company informed that with this acquisition, it could be able to strengthen its position in the robotics and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) markets.
This contract marks one of its more notable deals in recent months, especially at a time when infrastructure spending is rising.
The corporation clarified that the promoter group or group companies had no connection or interest in the entity that awarded the contract.
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