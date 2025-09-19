1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Hind Rectifiers Ltd has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with eUect from the under-mentioned date :- COMPANY NAME & CODE Hind Rectifiers Ltd. (504036) RECORD DATE 27/03/2026 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (ONE) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.2/- each for every 1 (ONE) Equity Share of Rs.2/- each held. SUB-DIVIDED PAIDUP VALUE W.E.F. 27/03/2026 DR-848/2025-2026 Note: As informed by the company 1,71,83,807 Equity Shares would be allotted as on 30th March,2026 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated March 23, 2026) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 24.03.2026)