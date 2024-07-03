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SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹1,235.8
Prev. Close₹1,246.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹760.02
Day's High₹1,242.9
Day's Low₹1,202.1
52 Week's High₹1,399
52 Week's Low₹565.2
Book Value₹94.86
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,336.59
P/E74.92
EPS16.66
Divi. Yield0.11
The company informed that with this acquisition, it could be able to strengthen its position in the robotics and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) markets.
This contract marks one of its more notable deals in recent months, especially at a time when infrastructure spending is rising.
The corporation clarified that the promoter group or group companies had no connection or interest in the entity that awarded the contract.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
6.87
3.43
3.43
3.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
214.39
156.6
121.1
108.29
Net Worth
221.26
160.03
124.53
111.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
372.1
305.09
299.62
125.69
yoy growth (%)
21.96
1.82
138.37
12.74
Raw materials
-288.33
-235.66
-209.34
-87.92
As % of sales
77.48
77.24
69.87
69.95
Employee costs
-36.64
-32.74
-29.8
-18.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
11.16
7.36
26.24
2.01
Depreciation
-4.49
-3.82
-4.07
-2.3
Tax paid
-3.36
-2.03
-7.76
-0.7
Working capital
-16.53
-1.56
53.09
15.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.96
1.82
138.37
12.74
Op profit growth
13.53
-47.38
279.41
107.41
EBIT growth
12.22
-52.08
320.99
150.98
Net profit growth
46.27
-71.14
1,305.78
-118.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
999.13
655.37
517.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
999.13
655.37
517.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.65
1.48
0.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LG Electronics India Ltd
LGEINDIA
1,675.4
|62.27
|1,13,609.53
|652.86
|0
|7,233.35
|112.93
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
14,735
|72.54
|90,062.97
|498.1
|0.07
|1,079.62
|529.76
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,258.7
|47.02
|79,229.66
|298.43
|0.79
|6,509.97
|151
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,217
|93.61
|40,235.58
|280.47
|0.33
|3,954.52
|240.69
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,485
|85.41
|30,716.79
|69.36
|0.57
|3,198.27
|148.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Suramya Nevatia
Executive Director
Akshada Nevatia
Non Executive Director
Parimal Merchant
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vandan Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashlesha Bodas
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vishal Pacheriwala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suhas G Pawar
Additional Director
Rahul Rai
WTD & Additional Director
Anil Kumar Neman
Lake Road,
Bhandup (W),
Maharashtra - 400078
Tel: 91-22-25696789
Website: http://www.hirect.com
Email: investors@hirect.com; corporate@hirect.com; market
19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,
1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,
Mumbai - 400 059
Tel: 022 - 42270400
Website: www.adriotcorporate.com
Email: info@adroitcorporate.com
Summary
Hind Rectifiers Limited, known as Hirect, is a leading manufacturer of rectifier equipment and semi-conductor devices. It is a manufacturer in products used for railways, AC electric locomotives and ...
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Reports by Hirect Ltd
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