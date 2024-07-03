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Hirect Ltd Share Price Live

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1,223
(-1.91%)
Aug 27, 2026|09:26:21 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,235.8
  • Day's High1,242.9
  • 52 Wk High1,399
  • Prev. Close1,246.8
  • Day's Low1,202.1
  • 52 Wk Low 565.2
  • Turnover (lac)760.02
  • P/E74.92
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value94.86
  • EPS16.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,336.59
  • Div. Yield0.11
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Hirect Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

₹1,235.8

Prev. Close

₹1,246.8

Turnover(Lac.)

₹760.02

Day's High

₹1,242.9

Day's Low

₹1,202.1

52 Week's High

₹1,399

52 Week's Low

₹565.2

Book Value

₹94.86

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,336.59

P/E

74.92

EPS

16.66

Divi. Yield

0.11

Hirect Ltd Corporate Action

10 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2026

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23 Mar 2026

12:00 AM

Bonus

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1 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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4 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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16 May 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.4

Record Date: 04 Aug, 2026

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Hirect Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hind Rectifiers locked in 5% upper-circuit on acquiring BeLink Solutions

Hind Rectifiers locked in 5% upper-circuit on acquiring BeLink Solutions

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The company informed that with this acquisition, it could be able to strengthen its position in the robotics and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) markets.

19 Sep 2025|02:24 PM
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Hind Rectifiers Wins ₹101 Crore Indian Railways Order

Hind Rectifiers Wins ₹101 Crore Indian Railways Order

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This contract marks one of its more notable deals in recent months, especially at a time when infrastructure spending is rising.

30 Jun 2025|08:26 AM
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Hind Rectifiers secures ₹200 Crore order from Indian Railways

Hind Rectifiers secures ₹200 Crore order from Indian Railways

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The corporation clarified that the promoter group or group companies had no connection or interest in the entity that awarded the contract.

23 Sep 2024|03:09 PM
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Hirect Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

27 Aug, 2026|02:44 AM
Jul-2026Jun-2026Mar-2026Mar-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.57%

Non-Promoter- 10.06%

Institutions: 10.06%

Non-Institutions: 47.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Hirect Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

6.87

3.43

3.43

3.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

214.39

156.6

121.1

108.29

Net Worth

221.26

160.03

124.53

111.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

372.1

305.09

299.62

125.69

yoy growth (%)

21.96

1.82

138.37

12.74

Raw materials

-288.33

-235.66

-209.34

-87.92

As % of sales

77.48

77.24

69.87

69.95

Employee costs

-36.64

-32.74

-29.8

-18.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

11.16

7.36

26.24

2.01

Depreciation

-4.49

-3.82

-4.07

-2.3

Tax paid

-3.36

-2.03

-7.76

-0.7

Working capital

-16.53

-1.56

53.09

15.81

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.96

1.82

138.37

12.74

Op profit growth

13.53

-47.38

279.41

107.41

EBIT growth

12.22

-52.08

320.99

150.98

Net profit growth

46.27

-71.14

1,305.78

-118.45

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

999.13

655.37

517.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

999.13

655.37

517.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.65

1.48

0.61

Hirect Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LG Electronics India Ltd

LGEINDIA

1,675.4

62.271,13,609.53652.8607,233.35112.93

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

14,735

72.5490,062.97498.10.071,079.62529.76

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,258.7

47.0279,229.66298.430.796,509.97151

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,217

93.6140,235.58280.470.333,954.52240.69

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

1,485

85.4130,716.7969.360.573,198.27148.83

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hirect Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Suramya Nevatia

Executive Director

Akshada Nevatia

Non Executive Director

Parimal Merchant

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vandan Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashlesha Bodas

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vishal Pacheriwala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suhas G Pawar

Additional Director

Rahul Rai

WTD & Additional Director

Anil Kumar Neman

Registered Office

Lake Road,

Bhandup (W),

Maharashtra - 400078

Tel: 91-22-25696789

Website: http://www.hirect.com

Email: investors@hirect.com; corporate@hirect.com; market

Registrar Office

19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,

1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,

Mumbai - 400 059

Tel: 022 - 42270400

Website: www.adriotcorporate.com

Email: info@adroitcorporate.com

Summary

Hind Rectifiers Limited, known as Hirect, is a leading manufacturer of rectifier equipment and semi-conductor devices. It is a manufacturer in products used for railways, AC electric locomotives and ...
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Reports by Hirect Ltd

Company FAQs

The Hirect Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1223 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hirect Ltd is ₹4336.59 Cr. as of 27 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Hirect Ltd is 74.92 and 13.78 as of 27 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hirect Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hirect Ltd is ₹565.2 and ₹1399 as of 27 Aug ‘26
Hirect Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.88%, 3 Years at 91.45%, 1 Year at 57.62%, 6 Month at 77.57%, 3 Month at 24.73% and 1 Month at -6.42%.
The shareholding pattern of Hirect Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.58 %
Institutions - 10.07 %
Public - 47.35 %

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