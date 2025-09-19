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1,213.9
(-2.64%)
Aug 27, 2026|11:19:56 AM

Hind Rectifiers CORPORATE ACTIONS

27/08/2025calendar-icon
27/08/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser1 Jul 202523 Jul 202529 Jul 2025
Book Closure/Record Date

Hind Rectifiers: Related News

Hind Rectifiers locked in 5% upper-circuit on acquiring BeLink Solutions

Hind Rectifiers locked in 5% upper-circuit on acquiring BeLink Solutions

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The company informed that with this acquisition, it could be able to strengthen its position in the robotics and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) markets.

19 Sep 2025|02:24 PM
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Hind Rectifiers Wins ₹101 Crore Indian Railways Order

Hind Rectifiers Wins ₹101 Crore Indian Railways Order

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This contract marks one of its more notable deals in recent months, especially at a time when infrastructure spending is rising.

30 Jun 2025|08:26 AM
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Hind Rectifiers secures ₹200 Crore order from Indian Railways

Hind Rectifiers secures ₹200 Crore order from Indian Railways

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The corporation clarified that the promoter group or group companies had no connection or interest in the entity that awarded the contract.

23 Sep 2024|03:09 PM
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