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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
691.38
359.31
233.55
151.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
691.38
359.31
233.55
151.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
76.46
44.81
16.09
19.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
101.5
|274.32
|1,07,173.61
|57.68
|0
|1,224.24
|56.41
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
89.72
|35.75
|24,224.4
|150.65
|1.14
|1,823.04
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
235.4
|25.7
|16,807.56
|116.27
|0
|481.37
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
355.35
|25.62
|15,356.79
|154.6
|0
|286.16
|59.95
Rites Ltd
RITES
221.85
|26.29
|10,662.19
|71.8
|4.44
|497.99
|53.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Anshu Prakash
Whole Time Director & CEO
Urvish Jayantilal Rambhia
Non Executive Director
ASHEESH MOHTA
Non Executive Director
ALOK KUMAR JAIN
Independent Non Exe. Director
Michael Holland
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sangeeta Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SHRADDHA PODDAR
One World Centre Unit #.1501B,
Tower 1 841 Jupiter Text.Mills,
Maharashtra - 400013
Tel: +91 22 4158 1000
Website: http://www.hiparks.com
Email: complianceofficer@hiparks.com
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Summary
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Reports by Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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