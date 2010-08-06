Hyderabad Flextech Ltd merged Management Discussions

Hyderabad Flextech Ltd merged Share Price Management Discussions
HYDERABAD FLEXTECH LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Industry Structure and Developments:
Your Company is one of the few companies specialized in manufacturing
flexible printed circuit boards in India. The flexible PCBs being sold by
the Company in India is an import substitute. The PCB industry purely
depends on electronic industry. The Electronic Industry is looking up and
doing well giving a scope for PCB industry to expand.
Opportunities and Threats:
Spreading into domestic market, as an import substitute is a major
opportunity for the Company. However due to fall in exports, there is a
constraint on DTA eligibility. Therefore, the Company would have to make
DTA sales by paying full Excise Duty, which is an additional burden on the
margins. The company has been following this system through out the year
under review.
Segment or product-wise performance:
Segment or product-wise performance is not required to be given as the
Company has only one business segment and one product during the financial
year under review.
Outlook:
The company is expecting to improve its prospects by concentrating on the
domestic sales, which are encouraging comparatively.
Risks and concerns:
The machinery being Fourteen years old, requires thorough overhauling and
replacement of certain high cost spares. Further, to be more cost
effective, the plant needs to be modernized to match the latent
technology.
Internal control systems and their adequacy:
The company has adequate internal control systems. Further, the Company
also has independent internal auditors, who conduct periodical audit and
their report is taken into account by the Management as well as the
Statutory Auditors.
Financial/operational performance:
This has been already discussed elsewhere in this Report.
Human Resources/Industrial Relations:
The company enjoys very cordial industrial relations and there is very low
employee/labour turnover in the company. You will be happy to note that
ever since the inception of the Company, there were no strikes, lockouts,
lay-offs, retrenchments, etc.