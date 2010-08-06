Hyderabad Flextech Ltd merged Share Price directors Report
HYDERABAD FLEXTECH LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
DIRECTORS REPORT
Dear Members,
Your Directors present their 17th Annual Report for the year 2008-09(9
Months) together with the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2009 and the
Profit & Loss Account for the year ended on that date.
1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:
(Rs. lakhs)
2008-09 2007-08
(9 Months) (15 Months)
Operational Income 227.98 235.40
Other Income 14.43 104.50
Total Income 242.41 339.90
Operating Profit/(Loss) 6.29 (26.33)
Depreciation & Interest 93.81 159.78
Profit/(Loss) for the year (87.52) (100.22)
2. OPERATIONS:
During the year under review, the company has recorded an operational
income of Rs. 227.98 lacs (for 9 months as against the income of Rs.
235.40 lacs for 2007-08 15 months). However, your company has suffered a
loss of Rs 87.52 lacs on its operations for the year under review against
the loss of Rs. 100.22 lacs for 2007-08. Further, the Export market is
still not encouraging due to stiffer competition in the international
market. The domestic sales have contributed Rs 69.80 lacs in the total
sales for the year under review.
3. DIRECTORS:
In accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 and the Companys
Articles of Association, Dr.Abid Hussian and Sri J.S.Krishna Murthy retire
by rotation and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment.
4. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:
Pursuant to the requirement under Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act.
1956. with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby
confirmed:
(i) That in the preparation of the accounts for the financial year ended
31st March, 2009, the applicable accounting standards have been followed
along with proper explanation relating to material departures;
(ii) That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied
them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable
and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of
the company at the end of the financial year and of the loss of the
company for the year under review.
(iii) That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the
maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the
provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the
Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
and
(iv) That the Directors have prepared the accounts for the financial year
ended 31st March. 2009 on a going concern basis.
5. MERGER WITH M/s KEERTHI INDUSTRIES LIMITED:
As you are aware, your Company is in the process implementing scheme of
merger with M/s. Keerthi Industries Limited (the transferee company). The
merger petition is pending before the Honble High Court of Andhra Pradesh
for its approval.
6. REPLY TO AUDITORS QUALIFICATIONS: STATUTORY PAYMENTS - PF, TDS & ESI:
Regarding delay in payment of PF, TDS & ESI contributions your Directors
would like to inform you that the payments were delayed due to liquidity
issues. Further, the payments to the aforesaid Departments are paid for
the year under review.
The company has extended unsecured loan Rs. 9.00 lacs to M/s. Hyderabad
Bottling Company Ltd. (HBCL), where some of the Directors of the company
are the majority, for its urgent requirements. In fact, HBCL has invested
an amount of Rs. 268.34 lacs in the 9% redeemable preference shares issued
by the company in the year 2001 on which the company has not been able to
pay any dividend so far. In view of the above, your Directors are of the
opinion that the small loan extended to HBCL is not pejudicial to the
interest of the company.
Compliance of AS-15:
As regards the Auditors qualification in the compliance of AS-15 your
directors would like to clarify that the company is in the process of
merging with M/s. Keerthi Industries Ltd and the effective date of merger
is taken as 1st April, 2007. The compliance will be ensured in the merged
entity during the current year (Post merger).
7. AUDITORS:
M/s. Brahmayya & Co., Chartered Accountants. Hyderabad, the present
Auditors, retire at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, and are eligible
for re-appointment.
8. PERSONNEL:
Employer-Employee relations remained cordial during the year under review.
Your Directors place on record their sincere appreciation of the
contribution made by the employees of the Company at all levels. As
regards, information pursuant to Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act
1956 read with Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975 (as
amended), there are no employees governed by the said provisions.
9. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Information pursuant to Section 217(e)&(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956
read with Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of Board of
Directors) Rules. 1988 is annexed herewith.
10. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:
Industry Structure and Developments:
Your Company is one of the few companies specialized in manufacturing
flexible printed circuit boards in India. The flexible PCBs being sold by
the Company in India is an import substitute. The PCB industry purely
depends on electronic industry. The Electronic Industry is looking up and
doing well giving a scope for PCB industry to expand.
Opportunities and Threats:
Spreading into domestic market, as an import substitute is a major
opportunity for the Company. However due to fall in exports, there is a
constraint on DTA eligibility. Therefore, the Company would have to make
DTA sales by paying full Excise Duty, which is an additional burden on the
margins. The company has been following this system through out the year
under review.
Segment or product-wise performance:
Segment or product-wise performance is not required to be given as the
Company has only one business segment and one product during the financial
year under review.
Outlook:
The company is expecting to improve its prospects by concentrating on the
domestic sales, which are encouraging comparatively.
Risks and concerns:
The machinery being Fourteen years old, requires thorough overhauling and
replacement of certain high cost spares. Further, to be more cost
effective, the plant needs to be modernized to match the latent
technology.
Internal control systems and their adequacy:
The company has adequate internal control systems. Further, the Company
also has independent internal auditors, who conduct periodical audit and
their report is taken into account by the Management as well as the
Statutory Auditors.
Financial/operational performance:
This has been already discussed elsewhere in this Report.
Human Resources/Industrial Relations:
The company enjoys very cordial industrial relations and there is very low
employee/labour turnover in the company. You will be happy to note that
ever since the inception of the Company, there were no strikes, lockouts,
lay-offs, retrenchments, etc.
11. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:
Your Directors take this opportunity to thank all the Central and State
Government authorities, the Department of Electronics, the Central Excise
and Customs officials and officials of STPI for their whole hearted co-
operation. Your Directors place on record their appreciation for the
valuable support given by State Bank of India.
On behalf of the Board
J. Triveni
Director
J.S. Rao
Managing Director
Place: Hyderabad
Date : 2nd September, 2009
ANNEXURE TO THE DIRECTORS REPORT
FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2008-09 (9 MONTHS):
Statutory Particulars:
Particulars as per Section 217(1)(e) & (2A) of the Companies Act, 1956.
a) Conservation of Energy:
Our Company is not required to give the details of the consumption of
power & fuel as our Company do not consume much energy and thus no plans
for conserving it further, except taking steps to optimize the use with
the balanced loading, which is being already adopted.
b) Technology Absorption:
The Technology imported in the year 1994 had been absorbed fully. There
are no foreign technicians on the rolls of the Company.
c) Foreign Exchange Earnings and Expenditure:
(Rs. in Lacs)
Particulars 2008-09 2007-08
Forex earned through Product Sales 6.32 -
Forex Expenditure 98.02 63.57
d) Particulars of Employees:
There are no employees governed by the provision of section 217(2A) of the
Companies Act, 1956.
On behalf of the Board
J. Triveni
Director
J.S. Rao
Managing Director
Place: Hyderabad
Date : 2nd September, 2009