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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
13.42
13.42
3.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
52.32
38.29
29.37
Net Worth
65.74
51.71
33.22
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LG Electronics India Ltd
LGEINDIA
1,563.55
|62.97
|1,06,129.46
|692.73
|0
|8,053.55
|112.93
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,155.95
|42.51
|72,542.99
|734.24
|0.86
|6,687.68
|151
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
11,801.5
|94.93
|72,090.55
|77.9
|0.08
|861.32
|530.24
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,296.1
|121.47
|42,885.97
|82.2
|0.31
|3,739.65
|240.69
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,639.05
|81.71
|33,701.29
|162.93
|0.52
|3,862.88
|148.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / Promoter
Sunil Kumar Verma
Non Executive Director
Renu Verma
Non Executive Director
SANJAI VISHWAKARMA
Non Executive Director
Savita Sachdeva
E D & Wholetime Director
Rahul Varma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nitin Samp Chowdhary
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhaskar Reddy Dasari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjay Pandey
Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Subodh Kumar Barnwal
156 DSIDC Okhla INDL,
Area Phase I,
Delhi - 110020
Tel: +91 11 49050732/49050733
Website: http://www.icelectricals.in
Email: info@icelectricals.in
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Summary
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Reports by IC Electricals Company Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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