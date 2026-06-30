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IC Electricals Company Ltd Share Price Live

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IC Electricals Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

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Open

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Prev. Close

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Turnover(Lac.)

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Day's High

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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Face Value

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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

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P/E

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EPS

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Divi. Yield

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IC Electricals Company Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

30 Jun, 2026|02:34 PM

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Share PriceShare Price

IC Electricals Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Equity Capital

13.42

13.42

3.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

52.32

38.29

29.37

Net Worth

65.74

51.71

33.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

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IC Electricals Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LG Electronics India Ltd

LGEINDIA

1,563.55

62.971,06,129.46692.7308,053.55112.93

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,155.95

42.5172,542.99734.240.866,687.68151

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

11,801.5

94.9372,090.5577.90.08861.32530.24

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,296.1

121.4742,885.9782.20.313,739.65240.69

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

1,639.05

81.7133,701.29162.930.523,862.88148.83

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IC Electricals Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

ED / MD / Promoter

Sunil Kumar Verma

Non Executive Director

Renu Verma

Non Executive Director

SANJAI VISHWAKARMA

Non Executive Director

Savita Sachdeva

E D & Wholetime Director

Rahul Varma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nitin Samp Chowdhary

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhaskar Reddy Dasari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjay Pandey

Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Subodh Kumar Barnwal

Registered Office

156 DSIDC Okhla INDL,

Area Phase I,

Delhi - 110020

Tel: +91 11 49050732/49050733

Website: http://www.icelectricals.in

Email: info@icelectricals.in

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

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Reports by IC Electricals Company Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the IC Electricals Company Ltd share price today?

The IC Electricals Company Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of IC Electricals Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IC Electricals Company Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 30 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of IC Electricals Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IC Electricals Company Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 30 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IC Electricals Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IC Electricals Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IC Electricals Company Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 30 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of IC Electricals Company Ltd?

IC Electricals Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IC Electricals Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IC Electricals Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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