INDIA FOILS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE BOARD OF
DIRECTORS OF INDIA FOILS LIMITED
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of India Foils Limited as at
31st March, 2009 and also the relative Profit and Loss Account and Cash
Flow Statement for the financial year ended on that date, both of which we
have signed under reference to this report. These financial statements are
the responsibility of the Companys management. Our responsibility is to
express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatements. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by the management as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As indicated in Note 8 on Schedule 17 in respect of the Hoera unit, the
operation of which is under suspension since 15th September 2003 till the
year end.
(i) The Company has neither ascertained nor provided for liability towards
salaries and wages, provident fund, employees state insurance and other
employee benefits from the aforesaid date of suspension of operation till
31st March, 2009.
(ii) Gratuity and leave liability were actuarially ascertained and provided
for based on the information available till the aforesaid date of
suspension of operation.
In view of this we are unable to comment on the extent of compliance of the
recognition and measurement requirements of Accounting Standard 15 on
Employee Benefits.
4. Subject to our remarks in para 3 above, we report as follows:
i) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.
ii) The Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account dealt with in this report
are in agreement with the books of account.
iii) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account
read with notes thereon comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in
Section 211(3C) of the Companies Act, 1956 to the extent necessary for the
purpose of this engagement, subject to our remark in para 3 above
iv) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said financial statements read with the notes
thereon give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956 in the
manner so required and subject to our remark in para 3 above the impact of
which on the loss for the year and the net assets as at 31st March, 2009
cannot be ascertained, give true and fair view.
* in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at 31st March, 2009
* in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the loss for the year
ended on that date.
* in the case of Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended
on that date.
For M. P. Chitale & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Ashutosh Pednekar
Partner
ICAI M. No. 41037
Place: Mumbai
Date : 30th June, 2009
ANNEXURE TO AUDITORS REPORT
ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 4.i OF THE AUDITORS REPORT TO THE
MEMBERS OF INDIA FOILS LIMITED.
i (a) The Company has maintained unit wise fixed assets registers and / or
compiled item wise list showing particulars of all its fixed assets. The
aggregate value shown by these records agree with the gross value of fixed
assets as per the books of accounts of the company.
(b) Based on the information and explanation furnished to us, the Company
has physically verified fixed assets during the year as per the cycle of
verification and no material discrepancies were noticed.
(c) During the year, Company has not disposed of any substantial /major
part of fixed assets.
ii (a) As explained to us, the inventory has been physically verified
during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of
verification is reasonable.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the procedure of physical verification of inventory followed by the
management is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and the nature of its business.
(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of inventory, the
Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies
noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book
records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of
account.
iii (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has neither granted nor taken any loans to / from parties listed in
the Register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
Accordingly, sub- clauses (b), (c) & (d) (e) (f) and (g) of clause (iii) of
Para 4 of the Order are not applicable.
iv In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to
us, there are adequate internal control systems commensurate with the size
of the Company and the nature of its business for purchase of inventory and
fixed assets and for sale of goods. Further on the basis of our examination
and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have
neither come across nor have been informed of any instance of major
weakness in the aforesaid internal control procedures.
v (a) In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and belief and according
to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that
the transactions that needed to be entered into the register maintained
under Section 301 have been so entered.
(b) In our opinion, and to the best of our knowledge and belief and
according to the information and explanations given to us, the contracts
and arrangements were entered into at prices which are reasonable having
regard to the prevailing market prices at the relevant time.
vi In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the directive issued by the Reserve Bank of India, and the
provisions of Section 58A, 58AA or any other relevant provisions of the
Companies Act 1956, and the rules framed thereunder with regard to the
deposits accepted from the public are not applicable to the company.
vii The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and
nature of it business.
viii We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the
Company relating to the manufacture of Aluminium Foils pursuant to the
rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records
under Section 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956 and are of the opinion
that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained.
We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with view
to determining whether they are accurate or complete.
ix (a) According to the records of the Company and information and
explanations given to us, the Company has been generally regular in
depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees
State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Wealth-Tax, Service tax, Customs
Duty, Excise Duty and cess with the appropriate authorities. There are no
undisputed statutory dues outstanding as of 31st March, 2009 for a period
of more than six months. However, the following are not paid:
(i) Dues in respect of provident fund and employees state insurance in
respect of Hoera unit, the operation of which is under suspension since
September 2003 till the end of the year as indicated in Note 8 of Schedule
17
(ii) Other dues of Deferred Sales Tax, aggregating Rs.487.86 lacs, as set
out below, which is outstanding as at the end of the year:
Period to which the amount relates Due Date Amt. (Rs. in Lacs)
Quarter ended 30.09.96 31.10.05 12.98
Quarter ended 31.12.96 31.01.06 25.62
Quarter ended 30.03.97 30.04.06 31.45
Quarter ended 30.06.97 31.07.06 29.76
Quarter ended 30.09.97 31.10.06 42.45
Quarter ended 30.12.97 31.01.07 51.39
Quarter ended 30.03.98 30.04.07 51.58
Quarter ended 30.06.98 31.07.07 33.74
Quarter ended 30.09.98 31.10.07 48.82
Quarter ended 30.12.98 31.01.08 41.61
Quarter ended 30.03.99 30.04.08 53.02
Quarter ended 30.06.99 31.07.08 65.44
Note: Interest due on above Rs. 80.86 lacs
(b) As at the year-end according to the records of the Company and
information and explanations given to us, there are no disputed dues on
account of income tax, sales tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess, wealth
tax, service tax which have not been deposited with respective authorities
except as under:
Name of the Nature of Amount Period to which Forum where the
statute dues (Rs. In the amount disputes are
lacs) relates pending
West Bengal 1982-1984,
Sales Tax Act/ 1986-1988,
West Bengal 1993-94 to
Value Added 1999-2001 & Revision
Tax Act/ Sales Tax 1740.60 2003-04 Board (Tribunal)
Central Sales
Tax Act 444.32 2001-02 to Additional
2002-03 Commissioner of
Commercial Taxes
(Revision)
101.31 2004-05 to Deputy
2005-06 Commissioner
(Appeals)
2286.23
Central Excise Excise
Act Duty 915.09 1986 to 2003 Commissioner of
Central Excise
x The accumulated losses of the Company as at 31st March, 2009 are more
than fifty percent of its networth and it has also incurred cash losses
during the financial year ended on that date and in the immediately
preceeding financial year.
xi As at the year end, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues
to banks. The Company has not issued any debentures.
xii According to the information and explanations, the Company has not
granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of
shares, debentures and other securities.
xiii According to the information and explanations, the Company does not
have a chit fund / nidhi /mutual benefit fund / society. Hence, the
provisions of any special statute as specified under clause (xiii) of
Paragraph 4 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
xiv According to the information and explanations, the Company is not a
dealer or trader in securities.
xv According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from bank or
financial institutions.
xvi To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the
information and explanation given to us, term loans have been applied for
the purpose for which they were obtained.
xvii According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, funds raised on
short term basis have, prima facie, not been used for long term investment.
xviii Pursuant to the rehabilitation scheme sanctioned by the Honble BIFR,
the Company has made preferential allotment of shares to parties/companies
covered in the register maintained U/S 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 at a
price which is not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.
xix The Company has not issued any debentures.
xx Based on information and explanations furnished by the management, which
have been relied upon by us, there were no frauds on or by the Company
noticed or reported during the year.
For M. P. Chitale & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Ashutosh Pednekar
Partner
ICAI M. No. 41037
Place: Mumbai
Date : 30th June, 2009