INDIA FOILS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
DIRECTORS REPORT
The Directors hereby present the 47th Annual Report of your Company
together with the statement of audited accounts for the financial year
ended 31st March, 2009.
Financial Results:
Rs. In crores.
Year ended March 31st 2009 2008
Turnover (Gross) 109.04 192.66
Profit/(Loss) before interest, tax, depreciation,
amortization and extraordinary items (119.41) 3.58
Less: Interest 15.59 19.93
Profit/(Loss) before tax, depreciation and
amortization (135.00) (16.35)
Less: Depreciation 13.77 14.35
Amortization - 1.22
Profit/(Loss) before tax and extraordinary items (148.77) (31.92)
Add: Extraordinary items - 4.03
Profit/(Loss) before tax (148.77) (27.88)
Less: Current Tax - -
Fringe benefit tax 0.05 0.08
Profit/(Loss) after tax (148.82) (27.96)
OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:
On overall basis your Company witnessed decrease in production of foil from
7098 M.T. in the previous year to 3892 M.T. in the current year.
Accordingly Gross Turnover has also decreased from 192.66 crores to 109.04
crores in the current year. Overall loss of the Company has increased to
Rs. 148.82 crores from Rs.27.96 crores in the previous year.
The accumulated losses of the Company as at March 31, 2009 are more than
fifty percent of its networth and it has also incurred cash losses during
the financial year ended on that date and in the immediately preceding
financial year.
DIVIDEND AND TRANSFER TO RESERVES:
In view of the losses, the Board of Directors do not recommend any
dividend. No amount is proposed to be transferred to reserves.
FUTURE OUTLOOK:
Though the financial results of the Company for the year under review is
not encouraging, the fundamentals of the business remain strong. Looking
forward, your Directors foresee significant improvement in the business and
bottom line of your Company in view of the business and the financial
restructuring that has taken place during the year. The Madras Aluminum
Company Limited (MALCO), the earlier parent Company joined hands with Ess
Dee Aluminum Limited (EDAL) for revival of your Company through a
Rehabilitation Scheme which was sanctioned by the Board for Industrial and
Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) vide Order dated 18th August, 2008. Through
the Scheme, infusion of substantial funds has taken place in the Company
thereby making your company secured debt free and which will enable the
company to become more competitive and profitable in the years to come.
EDAL has become the majority stakeholder in the company with a holding of
89.44% and therefore your company is now a subsidiary company of EDAL.
Your Company has filed a MDRS with BIFR for merger of the company with Ess
Dee Aluiminium Limited and the same awaits BIFR Approval.
Your Company has also reopened its Hoera Plant with effect from 27th April,
2009 and the operations at Hoera Unit will recommence in a phased manner.
FINANCIAL YEAR:
The reporting for the current period is for 12 months i.e. from 1st April,
2008 to 31st March, 2009.
CAPITAL RESTRUCTURING:
Pursuant to the scheme of rehabilitation approved by the Honble BIFR under
Section 18 of the Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985
(SICA) the Authorised Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2009
stood at Rs.336,40,00,000 divided into 80,00,00,000 Equity shares of Re.1/
each and 256,40,000 Preference shares of Rs.100/- each.
During the year pursuant to the said scheme, the face value of the existing
paid up Equity shares were reduced to Re.1/- each from Rs. 10/- each and as
a result the existing paid up equity share capital was reduced from
Rs.28,34,73,630/- to Rs.283,47,363/- and further the following additional
new equity and preference shares were issued:
(i) Issue of Equity Shares
13,60,00,000 Equity Shares of Re.1/- each.
(ii) Issue of Preference Shares
(a) 0.01% Redeemable Optionally Convertible Non Cumulative Preference
shares of 12,50,000 of Rs.100/- each.
(b) 0.01% Redeemable Non Convertible Non Cumulative Preference shares of
1,39,53,423 of Rs.100/- each.
(c) 0.01% Redeemable Non Convertible Non Cumulative Preference shares of
96,28,115 of Rs.100/- each.
With the issue of shares as above M/s Ess Dee Aluminium Limited has become
majority stakeholder in the company and thereby your company has become a
subsidiary of Ess Dee Aluminium Limited.
In pursuance to the above the present paid up equity share capital of the
company as on 31st March, 2009 stood at 16,43,47,363 of Re.1/- each and
248,31,538 Preference shares of Rs.100/- each.
DIRECTORS
The following Directors of the company resigned from the Board on 19th of
November, 2008
Mr. Sandeep Agrawal - CEO & Director
Mr. R Kannan - Director
Mr. Deb Bandhyopadhyay - Director
In their place, the following new Directors were inducted as Additional
Directors of the company with effect from 19th of November, 2008;
Mr. Sudip Dutta - Chairman
Mr. Soumitra N. Barari - Whole Time Director
Mr. Gautam Mukherjee - Director
Mr. Madan Mohan Jain - Director
At the board meeting held on 15th January, 2009 Mr. Soumitra N. Barari was
appointed as the Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f 1st December,
2008 pursuant to section 269 and other applicable provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956, subject to shareholders approval at the Annual
General Meeting of the company.
The company has also received notices under section 257 of the Companies
Act, 1956 from members of the company with requisite deposits signifying
their intention to propose the appointment of Mr. Sudip Dutta, Mr. Soumitra
N. Barari, Mr. Gautam Mukherjee and Mr Madan Mohan Jain as Directors of the
Company.
ICICI Bank, the then Monitoring Agency, withdrew Mr. Ashok Alladi as their
Nominee Director from the Board of Directors of our company from
12.01.2009. BIFR has appointed Mr.K. Raghuraman as a Special Director with
effect from 31.03.2009. By order dated 2nd June, 2009 BIFR has appointed
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited as the Monitoring Agency in place of ICICI Bank
Limited.
The above appointments/re-appointments form a part of the Notice of the
Annual General Meeting and the resolutions are recommended for your
approval.
Profiles of the newly appointed Directors as required under clause 49 of
the Listing Agreement are given in the Notice calling the Annual General
Meeting.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:
A separate section on corporate governance as well as certificate from
Auditors of the Company regarding compliance to Corporate Governance as
stipulated under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreements with stock exchanges
forms part of this Annual Report.
AUDITORS REPORT:
With reference to the observations /qualifications of the Auditors in their
report, the Board of Directors of the Company submit that the notes on
accounts referred to in the Auditors Report are self explanatory and
therefore do not require any further comments under section 217(3) of the
Companies Act, 1956. (lets refer to the relevant note and also add a line
as to what it states.)
AUDITORS:
M/s M.P. Chitale & Co, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the
company retire at the conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting
and being eligible, offer themselves for reappointment. They have confirmed
that the reappointment, if made, will be in accordance with the provisions
of sub-section (1B) of section 224 of the Companies Act, 1956. The Audit
Committee and the Board of Directors recommend their re-appointment at the
ensuing Annual General Meeting.
PUBLIC DEPOSITS:
The Company has not accepted any Deposits from the Public during the
financial year 2008-09. As at 31st March, 2009 principle fixed deposit
outstanding with the Company stood at Rs. 1.71 lacs.
PARTICULARS OF TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING & OUTGO:
Information as prescribed under Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act,
1956, read with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of
the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988, viz., a report on the conservation of
energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, is
given in the Annexure A attached hereto and forms part of this Directors
Report.
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:
The Company has no employee whose remuneration is more than the limit
specified in Section 217 (2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 as amended, read
with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:
The Directors confirm that:
i) in the preparation of annual accounts, the applicable accounting
standards have been followed, other than those reported by the statutory
auditors and for which appropriate disclosures have been made in the
financial statements.
ii) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them
consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company as at 31st March, 2009 and of the loss of the Company for that
period.
iii) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.
iv) they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.
LISTING:
Your Companys shares have been listed with effect from 19th June, 2009 at
The Bombay Stock Exchange, The National Stock Exchange and thereafter at
The Calcutta Stock Exchange. The company awaits listing of the shares
issued to the promoters of the company pursuant to rehabilitation scheme
for which necessary application has been made .
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:
The Directors acknowledge the co-operation received from the employees. The
Directors acknowledge with gratitude the cooperation and assistance
received from the State Government, Financial Institutions, Banks,
Shareholders and others during the year under review.
On behalf of the Board
Place: Mumbai Sudip Dutta
Date: 31st October, 2009 Chairman
ANNEXURE A TO DIRECTORS REPORT
Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in The Report of The Board of
Directors) Rules, 1988
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The core business of the Company is manufacturing and marketing of
aluminium foils. The management discussion and analysis is given hereunder:
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENT:
Aluminium Industries in India is one of the leading industries in the
Indian economy. The growth of the aluminum Metal industry in India would be
sustained by the diversification and exploration of new horizons for the
industry. India has huge deposits of natural resources in form of minerals
like copper, chromite, iron ore, manganese, bauxite, gold, etc. The India
aluminum industry falls under the category of non iron based which include
the production of copper, tin, brass, lead, zinc, aluminum, and manganese.
The main operations of the Indian aluminum industry is mining of ores,
refining of the ore, casting, alloying, sheet, and rolling into foils. For
the sustenance of the growth the aluminum industry in India has to develop
research and development units to assist the production and improve on the
quality measures to keep a stringent quality control.
The Indian aluminum Metal Industries sector in the previous decade
experienced substantial success among the other industries. The Indian
aluminum industry is developing fast and the advancement in its
technologies is boosting the growth even faster. The utilization of both
international and domestic resources was significant in the rapid
development of the Indian aluminum industry. This rapid development has
made the Indian aluminum industry prominent among the investors. The Indian
aluminum industry has a bright future as it can become one of the largest
players in the global aluminum market as in India the consumption is fairly
low, the industry may use the surplus production to cater the international
need for aluminum which is used all over the world for its several
applications.
OPPORTUNITIES AND STRENGTHS:
Your company has realigned itself on the requirements of the market
especially in the value added sector . The company is now focusing on the
direct pharmaceuticals market instead of taking the distributor route .This
has not only enhanced average realisation of the products but also
contributed to cash flow. Positioning itself as a cost plus manufacturer
IFL has been able to steer clear of the vagaries of the erratic nature of
the LME. In the international arena the ties with Bangladesh pharma majors
has been reestablished and value added exports to the middle east and west
Africa have also revived the inherent strength of your company in the
pharmaceutical segment has been utilised by using 100% dc foilstock which
has given it a substantial advantage over competition .
RISKS & CONCERNS:
Like other non ferrous companies your company has also faced the problems
associated with the downturn in the marketplace. With the rising crude
costs all petroleum based products associated with the manufacturing
process have been north bound. This has had an effect on the cost incurred
in the processes. While your company has continuously been in touch with
the customers regarding realisation of the increased cost base but with the
given market scenario this is taking its own time. Also a long term pricing
mechanism is not feasible in the given scenario.
However your company has taken measures in energy efficiency and put energy
audits as well teams to work on recovery improvement which will be the main
drivers to reduce cost.
OUTLOOK:
Your Company has shown resilience time and again by fighting against all
odds and marching ahead at every step. The accelerated growth of the
Pharmaceutical sector would create additional demands and your Company is
geared up to convert new opportunities into successful businesses going
forward. External factors would continue to play an important role but
through effective risk management processes, it would be possible to steer
ahead in turbulent times, based on your Companys high level of engagement
and commitment both internally as well as externally.
Your Company has joined hands with Ess Dee Aluminium Limited for its
revival and accordingly submitted a modified draft rehabilitation scheme to
BIFR.
INTERNAL CONTROL & SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
Your Company has appropriate internal control systems and procedures in
place with regard to effective utilization of resources, efficiency in
operation, financial reporting and compliance with various rules and
regulations. The internal control system is designed to ensure that the
financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial statements
and other data and for maintaining accountability of assets and further
supplemented by extensive audits conducted by the Auditors. Regular audits
are conducted to review the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal
controls and suggest improvement, if any, for strengthening the existing
system.
ENVIRONMENT & SAFETY:
Safety and Environment Management continues to be one of the key result
areas for your company. The Company is committed to providing a safe and
healthy workplace for all of its employees including contract workmen.
Appropriate training is provided to all of its employees and associates to
minimize the risk. The company has adopted a Framework of Standards aligned
to ISO 9001 standards. IFL is committed to the environmental improvement of
its products. The Company will continue to devote significant resources to
control air and water pollutants, to dispose of wastes and to provide risk
free environment around the work place and in the neighbourhood. Concern
for environment and safety are integral to IFLs business and part of
business ethos.
INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS & HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT:
The Company constantly endeavors to attract and recruit the best talent and
to retain, nurture and groom to meet its current and future challenges. It
places utmost importance to the quality of its human resources. As on March
31, 2009 the Company had 442 employees. It places great emphasis on the
training and development of employees at all levels and seeks to achieve
closer alignment between their objectives and the strategic objective of
business through intensive communication of the corporate strategic
objectives to all employees. The Industrial Relations continue to be
peaceful and cordial. The Directors wish to acknowledge the efforts of all
the employees.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the
Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations may be forward-
looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and
regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or
implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys
operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price
conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company
operates, changes in the Government regulations, tax laws, labour policies
and other statutes and other incidental factors.