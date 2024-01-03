Indian Aluminium Company Ltd Management Discussions

Indian Aluminium Company Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

INDIAN ALUMINIUM COMPANY LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2006-2007 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Operational Review: Your Company has consistently focussed on value-added products and made inroads into new markets. The major highlights: * With increased demand in the Pharma sector, production volumes grew at 2942 tonnes during FY07 as against 2451 tonnes in FY06, registering a growth of 20%. * Your Company widened its customer base by developing new customers in the export and domestic markets. * Overall delivery performance improved from 90% in 2005-06 to over 94%. * Customer complaint settlement time reduced significantly from 65 days in 2005-06 to 50 days in 2006-07. Programmes on 5S - Housekeeping and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) were launched during the year to meet the stringent quality standards of pharma customers. Engineering Achievements: Major Engineering activities completed include: * Installation of Bending System in the Rolling Mill with reversing and separating operations, thereby improving foil quality in terms of shape. * Complete revamp of Furnace-1 which has helped reduce energy consumption. * Installation of 13 Nos. Turbo Ventilators on the Poly Extruder machine to improve working conditions on the shop floor. * New Dry Air System for the Foil Rolling Mill which prevents moisture getting into the foil, and eliminates the possibility of any corrosion. * Procurement of New Chill Roll for the Poly Extruder. * Installation of New DC Drive in the Paper Laminator machine. Human Resource Development and Industrial Relations: Your Company recognises the value of people as its most valuable asset and believes that your Companys employees are central to its sustainable success. Industrial Relations have remained cordial throughout the year with good co-operation from all Operatives in improving the overall performance of the Plant. The plant has remained accident free over the last few years including 2006-07. It has achieved 2.64 million accident free man-hours up to 31 March 2007. Corporate Social Responsibility: Your Company continues to strengthen its efforts towards sustainable development with new initiatives and consistent improvements in the economic, environmental and social aspects of the business. In line with the Social Vision of the Aditya Birla Group your Company has played an active role in various social activities for making a difference to the surrounding community. Quality, Environment Protection and Pollution Control: Your Company was presented the Appreciation Award from the National Safety Council for obtaining OHSAS:18001 (1999) Certification. Surveillance audit for ISO: 9001 (2000), ISO 14001 (1996) and OHSAS: 18001 Systems certifications were carried out successfully by the certification body BVQI.