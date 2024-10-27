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IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust Balance Sheet

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172.46
(0.51%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:19:58 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

8,332.25

7,645.41

6,590.32

6,590.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

440.31

357.75

329.61

229.36

Net Worth

8,772.56

8,003.16

6,919.93

6,819.68

Minority Interest

Debt

18,767.62

18,147.5

14,493.13

12,470.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

27,540.18

26,150.66

21,413.06

19,289.88

Fixed Assets

5.26

5.9

6.52

7.67

Intangible Assets

Investments

8,009.23

7,025.95

4,806.3

4,896.63

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

19,353.11

18,997.17

16,094.24

13,368.63

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

19,459.09

19,248.91

16,327.02

13,622.63

Sundry Creditors

-7.06

-40.15

-7.54

-5.59

Creditor Days

1.01

Other Current Liabilities

-98.92

-211.59

-225.24

-248.41

Cash

172.59

121.63

506.01

1,016.96

Total Assets

27,540.19

26,150.65

21,413.07

19,289.89

India Grid Trust : related Articles

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Distribution record date is set for October 30, 2024, with payment expected by November 9, 2024.

27 Oct 2024|02:34 PM
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