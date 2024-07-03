iifl-logo

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
171.77
(0.11%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:49:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open171.98
  • Day's High172
  • 52 Wk High177.86
  • Prev. Close171.58
  • Day's Low171.65
  • 52 Wk Low 148.9
  • Turnover (lac)12.44
  • P/E14.04
  • Face Value136.43
  • Book Value152.53
  • EPS12.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19,548.77
  • Div. Yield8.39
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

Open

₹171.98

Prev. Close

₹171.58

Turnover(Lac.)

₹12.44

Day's High

₹172

Day's Low

₹171.65

52 Week's High

₹177.86

52 Week's Low

₹148.9

Book Value

₹152.53

Face Value

₹136.43

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19,548.77

P/E

14.04

EPS

12.23

Divi. Yield

8.39

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust Corporate Action

28 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2025

arrow

7 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 May 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 19 May, 2026

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

IndiGrid Q2 Profit Soars 154% with Strong Revenue Growth

IndiGrid Q2 Profit Soars 154% with Strong Revenue Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Distribution record date is set for October 30, 2024, with payment expected by November 9, 2024.

27 Oct 2024|02:34 PM
Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:46 AM
Mar-2026Jan-2026Dec-2025Nov-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.05%

Foreign: 1.05%

Indian: 0.05%

Non-Promoter- 51.83%

Institutions: 51.83%

Non-Institutions: 47.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

8,332.25

7,645.41

6,590.32

6,590.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

440.31

357.75

329.61

229.36

Net Worth

8,772.56

8,003.16

6,919.93

6,819.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

2,002.53

1,248.83

1,055.41

yoy growth (%)

60.35

18.32

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

923.22

1,072.37

496.51

Depreciation

-0.17

0

0

Tax paid

-2.36

0.11

-5.69

Working capital

530.95

386.51

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

60.35

18.32

Op profit growth

21.41

92.99

EBIT growth

23.84

89.66

Net profit growth

-14.13

118.51

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

4,768.38

3,287.64

2,965.55

2,392.2

2,257.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,768.38

3,287.64

2,965.55

2,392.2

2,257.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

182.57

150.09

21.94

22.09

17.31

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cube Highways Trust

CUBEINVIT

148.5

14.1219,959.44556.952.4832.9797.3

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust

INDIGRID

171.58

14.0419,540.81385.848.39812.15140.21

Vertis Infrastructure Trust

VERTIS

107.55

10.9616,338.03295.019.45547.4184.8

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

93.37

10.648,500.3142.9812.85233.9790.79

RaajMarg Infra Investment Trust

RIIT

110.99

06,665.410.31010.67100

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Tarun Kataria

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok S Sethi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jayashree Vaidhyanthan

Executive Director

Harsha Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Hardik Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ami Momaya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Urmil Shah

Registered Office

Maker Maxity 5 North Avenue,

Level 5 Bandra Kurla Complex,

Maharashtra - 400051

Tel: 91-22-49962200

Website: http://www.indigrid.co.in

Email: complianceofficer@indigrid.co.in

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

India Grid Trust is an irrevocable trust settled by Sterlite Power Grid Ventures Limited (the Sponsor) on October 21, 2016 pursuant to the Trust Deed under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered w...
Read More

Reports by IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust

Company FAQs

What is the IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust share price today?

The IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹171.77 today.

What is the Market Cap of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust is ₹19548.77 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust is 14.04 and 1.22 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust is ₹148.9 and ₹177.86 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust?

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.24%, 3 Years at 8.18%, 1 Year at 12.07%, 6 Month at 1.99%, 3 Month at 3.98% and 1 Month at -1.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust?

The shareholding pattern of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust is as follows:
Promoters - 1.11 %
Institutions - 51.83 %
Public - 47.06 %

QUICKLINKS FOR IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.