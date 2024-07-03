Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorInfrastructure Investment Trusts
Open₹171.98
Prev. Close₹171.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.44
Day's High₹172
Day's Low₹171.65
52 Week's High₹177.86
52 Week's Low₹148.9
Book Value₹152.53
Face Value₹136.43
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19,548.77
P/E14.04
EPS12.23
Divi. Yield8.39
Distribution record date is set for October 30, 2024, with payment expected by November 9, 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
8,332.25
7,645.41
6,590.32
6,590.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
440.31
357.75
329.61
229.36
Net Worth
8,772.56
8,003.16
6,919.93
6,819.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
2,002.53
1,248.83
1,055.41
yoy growth (%)
60.35
18.32
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
923.22
1,072.37
496.51
Depreciation
-0.17
0
0
Tax paid
-2.36
0.11
-5.69
Working capital
530.95
386.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
60.35
18.32
Op profit growth
21.41
92.99
EBIT growth
23.84
89.66
Net profit growth
-14.13
118.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
4,768.38
3,287.64
2,965.55
2,392.2
2,257.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,768.38
3,287.64
2,965.55
2,392.2
2,257.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
182.57
150.09
21.94
22.09
17.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cube Highways Trust
CUBEINVIT
148.5
|14.12
|19,959.44
|556.95
|2.4
|832.97
|97.3
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
INDIGRID
171.58
|14.04
|19,540.81
|385.84
|8.39
|812.15
|140.21
Vertis Infrastructure Trust
VERTIS
107.55
|10.96
|16,338.03
|295.01
|9.45
|547.41
|84.8
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
93.37
|10.64
|8,500.3
|142.98
|12.85
|233.97
|90.79
RaajMarg Infra Investment Trust
RIIT
110.99
|0
|6,665.4
|10.31
|0
|10.67
|100
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Tarun Kataria
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok S Sethi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jayashree Vaidhyanthan
Executive Director
Harsha Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Hardik Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ami Momaya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Urmil Shah
Maker Maxity 5 North Avenue,
Level 5 Bandra Kurla Complex,
Maharashtra - 400051
Tel: 91-22-49962200
Website: http://www.indigrid.co.in
Email: complianceofficer@indigrid.co.in
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
India Grid Trust is an irrevocable trust settled by Sterlite Power Grid Ventures Limited (the Sponsor) on October 21, 2016 pursuant to the Trust Deed under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered w...
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Reports by IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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