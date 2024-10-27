Further to the intimation dated July 17, 2025, and pursuant to the applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India ( SEBI ) (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014, as amended from time to time, read with circulars and guidelines issued thereunder ( SEBI InvIT Regulations ), we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors ( Board ) of IndiGrid Investment Managers Limited ( IIML ) acting in the capacity of Investment Manager to IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust ( IndiGrid ) was held today i.e. July 24, 2025, wherein the Board considered, noted and approved, the matters mentioned in the attached outcome Declaration of Q1FY26 distribution of INR 4.00 per unit. The breakup of the distribution is provided. Description Amount (INR per unit) Interest 1.5989 Dividend 0.1670 Capital Repayment 2.1350 Other income 0.0991 IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Distribution is 29-Jul-2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 24.07.2025)