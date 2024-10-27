|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2026
|19 May 2026
|19 May 2026
|4
|4
|Final
|Distribution of INR 4.00 per unit for Q4FY26. The breakup of the distribution is provided below
|Dividend
|12 Feb 2026
|17 Feb 2026
|17 Feb 2026
|4
|4
|Final
|Distribution of INR 4.00 per unit for Q3FY26. The breakup of the distribution is provided below:
|Dividend
|11 Nov 2025
|14 Nov 2025
|14 Nov 2025
|4
|4
|Final
|Distribution of INR 4.00 per unit for Q2FY26. The breakup of the distribution is provided below Description Amount (INR per unit) Interest 3.0984 Dividend (Non-Taxable) 0.0907 Capital Repayment 0.7465 Other income 0.0644 Total 4.000
|Dividend
|24 Jul 2025
|29 Jul 2025
|29 Jul 2025
|4
|4
|Final
|Further to the intimation dated July 17, 2025, and pursuant to the applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India ( SEBI ) (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014, as amended from time to time, read with circulars and guidelines issued thereunder ( SEBI InvIT Regulations ), we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors ( Board ) of IndiGrid Investment Managers Limited ( IIML ) acting in the capacity of Investment Manager to IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust ( IndiGrid ) was held today i.e. July 24, 2025, wherein the Board considered, noted and approved, the matters mentioned in the attached outcome Declaration of Q1FY26 distribution of INR 4.00 per unit. The breakup of the distribution is provided. Description Amount (INR per unit) Interest 1.5989 Dividend 0.1670 Capital Repayment 2.1350 Other income 0.0991 IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Distribution is 29-Jul-2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 24.07.2025)
Distribution record date is set for October 30, 2024, with payment expected by November 9, 2024.
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