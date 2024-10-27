Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
2,002.53
1,248.83
1,055.41
yoy growth (%)
60.35
18.32
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Other costs
-182.2
250.41
-278.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.09
20.05
26.39
Operating profit
1,820.33
1,499.24
776.84
OPM
90.9
120.05
73.6
Depreciation
-0.17
0
0
Interest expense
-943.28
-434.69
-298.09
Other income
46.34
7.83
17.76
Profit before tax
923.22
1,072.37
496.51
Taxes
-2.36
0.11
-5.69
Tax rate
-0.25
0.01
-1.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
920.86
1,072.49
490.82
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
920.86
1,072.49
490.82
yoy growth (%)
-14.13
118.51
NPM
45.98
85.87
46.5
Distribution record date is set for October 30, 2024, with payment expected by November 9, 2024.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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