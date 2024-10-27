Indigrid Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 24/07/2025 IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust has informed regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on July 24, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 28.06.2025) Indigrid Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.06.2025) Indigrid Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Annual General Meeting held on 24/07/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2025) IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust has informed regarding Outcome of Annual General Meeting held on July 24, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 25.07.2025)