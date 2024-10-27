Board Meeting 14 May 2026 7 May 2026

Indigrid Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors of IndiGrid Investment Managers Limited, Investment Manager of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust held on Thursday, May 14, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.05.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 4 Feb 2026

Intimation of Meeting of Board of Directors of IndiGrid Investment Managers Limited, Investment Manager of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust scheduled to be held on Thursday, February 12, 2026 Outcome of meeting of the Board of Directors of IndiGrid Investment Managers Limited, Investment Manager of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust held on Thursday, February 12, 2026 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:12.02.2026)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2026 2 Feb 2026

Indigrid Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2026 22 Jan 2026

Indigrid Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2026 19 Jan 2026

Indigrid Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 4 Nov 2025

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014, ( InvIT Regulations ) and applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 ( LODR Regulations ) as amended from time to time read with circulars and guidelines issued thereunder, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of IndiGrid Investment Managers Limited acting in the capacity of Investment Manager to IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust ( IndiGrid ) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, to consider and approve inter-alia, the following matters: 1) Unaudited standalone/separate and consolidated Financial Information of IndiGrid for the period ended on September 30, 2025, along with the limited review report; 2) Distribution of income to unitholders of IndiGrid for Q2 FY26;The Record Date for the purpose of above Distribution, if declared, will be November 14, 2025. Indigrid Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2025)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2025 7 Oct 2025

Meeting of Board of Directors of IndiGrid Investment Managers Limited, Investment Manager of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust scheduled to be held on Friday, October 10, 2025 Further to the intimation dated October 07, 2025, and pursuant to the applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India ( SEBI ) (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014, as amended from time to time, read with circulars and guidelines issued thereunder ( SEBI InvIT Regulations ) or any other applicable laws, we hereby inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors ( Board ) of IndiGrid Investment Managers Limited ( IIML ) acting in the capacity of Investment Manager to IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust ( IndiGrid ) was held today i.e. October 10, 2025, wherein the Board considered, and approved, inter-alia, the following matters: - 1. An enabling resolution to raise capital upto an aggregate value not exceeding INR 1,500 crore, subject to receipt of necessary approvals from statutory, regulatory and other authorities as applicable, including but not limited to by way of issue of Units of IndiGrid to its eligible Unitholders on a right basis ( Rights Issue ) or Preferential Issue or Institutional Placement and/ or any other mode, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI InvIT Regulations and other applicable laws and;2. Obtaining Unitholders approval for the above matter either through an Extra-ordinary General Meeting or Postal Ballot. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 10.10.2025)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2025 17 Jul 2025