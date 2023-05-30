Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors are pleased to present this Forty First Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights

(Amount in Lakh)

Financial Results 2 24 2022-23 Net Sales 17,924.53 20,695.38 Other Income 51.41 36.32 Profit before finance costs, depreciation and tax 447.05 826.33 Finance costs 68.58 27.35 Depreciation and amortization expense 152.37 121.29 Tax expense 78.32 34 Profit/(Loss) before exceptional and extra-ordinary 147.78 643.69 items Exceptional item 0 0 Net Profit/(Loss) 147.78 643.69 Balance to be carried forward to next years account 147.78 643.69

Performance, Future Outlook & Prospects

The Explosive Unit of the company is located at Village Koti, Sukhwa & Prithi Pura, Babina, Distt. Jhansi The Company has achieved a total turnover of Rs 17,924.53/- during the year under scrutiny.

Production of Class 2 explosives (Slurry & Emulsion cartridge explosives) was 32260 MT as against 28555 MT in previous year thereby an increase of 13%. The company has successfully executed several orders in the infrastructure segment and institutional sector.

Similarly, the production of Detonating cord was 91.26 Million mtrs during the year 2023-24 as against 59.5 Million mtrs in previous year thus, an increase of 53%.

The company has also started selling its product PETN and it was 58.35 MT during the year 2023-24 and there was no sale of PETN during the previous year and the company is looking for substantial growth in the production and sale of this product in the coming years.

The Turnover of the company was Rs. 179.75 crores as compared to Rs. 207.31 crores in previous year thereby there has been a reduction in turnover by 13.29% as compared to previous year. It may be noted that in terms of quantity the production and sale of the company has gone up substantially, however, the turnover in terms of value has come down mainly due to a huge reduction in the prices of Ammonium Nitrate which is the basic raw material for manufacturing of Slurry and Emulsion Explosives and thereby reduction in the selling prices of this product.

In spite of all odds and the competitive scenario of the market, the company has been successful in achieving a marginal profit of 2.26 crores before tax and 1.48 crores after tax

Share Capital, Reserves and Finance

The paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 was 95,67,000/- divided into 9567000 equity shares of 1/- each fully paid up. There was no change in the Share Capital during the year under review.

b) Transfer to Reserves

The company retained the entire surplus in the Profit and Loss Account and hence no transfer to General Reserve was made during the year.

c) Finance

The Company has not defaulted on payment of any dues to the financial lenders.

Dividend

In view of marginal Profit by the Company, the Directors regret for their inability to recommend dividend for the year under review.

Deposits

During the year, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

Change in the nature of business, if any

During the year, there was no change in the nature of business of the company.

Material changes and commitments after the reporting period.

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which these financial statements relate and the date of this Report.

Particulars of Loan, Guarantees or Investments with Related Parties

The Company has not lent out any loans given, Investments made, Guarantees given or Securities provided covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the year under review.

Directors

Pursuant to Section 152 and other applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Rajesh Jain is liable to retire by rotation. Further being eligible he has offered himself to be re-appointed. The Board has re-appointed him as the Director of the Company.

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.Resume and other information regarding the director seeking appointment/ reappointment as required by Listing Regulations and Secretarial Standard-2 has been given in the Notice convening the ensuing Annual General Meeting and Statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Act.

The Board of Directors recommends the above appointment(s)/ reappointment(s) at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Familiarization Programme for Independent Directors

The Company at regular intervals familiarizes its Independent Directors with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company, etc. The Familiarisation programme for Independent Directors is disclosed on the Companys website at www.indogulfind.com

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors state that:

12 i. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures,;

ii. The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the loss of the Company for that period;

iii. The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

v. The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

vi. There is a proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Corporate Governance

As per Regulation 15(2) of Listing Regulations, as the Paid up equity share capital of the Company is Rs. 95,67,270 and net worth is not exceeding Rupees Twenty Five Crores as on the last day of the previous financial year, the compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in Regulations 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 46(2)(b) 46(2)(i) and para C, D and E of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are not mandatory. Therefore, the Company has not enclosed the Compliance Report on Corporate Governance and the Certificate on the compliance of the Corporate Governance.

Management Discussion and Analysis

Pursuant to Para B of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Management Discussion and Analysis Report is attached and forms part of this Report.

Particulars of Employees

A statement in terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(1), 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 (as amended), is annexed herewith as Annexure ‘I.

Further, One Director was paid remuneration during the year 2023-24.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The manufacturing units of the Company at Babina, Jhansi commenced operation from November 2018.The total units of electricity consumed during the financial year 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024 was12,29,035 KVAH amounting to Rs. 1,10,78,525/-. As the plant started in November 2018 therefore, no steps were taken for conservation o f energy, capital investment in energy conservation equipment and technology absorption. Expenditure on research and development was nil. There were no foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the year.

Key Managerial Personnel

Mr. Sanjay Chaudhary, Managing Director, resigned from the position w.e.f. 15th August, 2023. There were no other changes in the Key managerial Personnels during the financial year under review.

Number of meetings of the Board

The Board met 5 times on 30.05.2023, 11.08.2023, 04.09.2023, 10.11.2023, 24.12.2023, 13.02.2024 during the Financial Year 2023-2024. The gap between any two consecutive meetings was not exceeding 120 days.

Number of Board meetings attended by the directors are as under:

Name of the Directors Category No. of meetings attended Mr. Rajesh Jain Non-Independent, Non-Executive 6 Director Mr. Ashok Sarkar Independent, Non-Executive Director 6 Ms. Shivani Naithani Independent, Non-Executive Director 6 Mr. Sanjay Chaudhary Non-Independent, Executive Director 1 Mr. Guarav Kumar Non-Independent, Executive Director 6

Audit Committee

The Audit Committee of the Company is entrusted with the responsibility to supervise the Companys internal controls and financial reporting process and perform the following functions: overseeing the Companys financial reporting process and disclosure of financial information to ensure that the financial statement are correct, sufficient and credible, reviewing and examining with management the quarterly and annual financial results and the auditors report thereon before submission to the Board for approval, reviewing, approving or subsequently modifying any Related Party Transactions in accordance with the Related Party Transaction Policy of the Company, recommending the appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company and approval for payment of any other services.The Audit Committee constituted by the Company has the terms of reference as provided in the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations. The committee composition is:

1) Mr. Rajesh Jain Chairman 2) Mr. Ashok Sarkar Independent 3) Ms. Shivani Naithani Independent

During the financial year ended 31 st March 2024, there were no instances of the Board not accepting the recommendations of the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee met 4 times on 30.05.2023, 11.08.2023, 10.11.2023, 13.02.2024 during the financial year 2023-24. The Statutory Auditors of the Company are invited to the Audit Committee meetings for discussing the financial results and financial statements.

Number of Audit Committee meetings attended by the directors:

Name of the Directors Position No. of meetings attended Mr. Rajesh Jain Chairman 4 Ms. Shivani Naithani Member 4 Mr. Ashok Sarkar Member 4

The Company has in place a whistleblower policy to deal with unethical behavior, victimization, fraud and other grievances or concerns, if any.

Nomination & Remuneration Committee

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is responsible for evaluating the balance of skills, experience, independence, diversity and knowledge on the Board and for drawing up selection criteria, ongoing succession planning and appointment procedures for both internal and external appointments The Board of Directors of the Company have constituted “Nomination and Remuneration Committee” in terms of Section 178 of

14 the Companies Act, 2013 and as per Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprising of the following Committee Members:

Mr. Rajesh Jain Chairman/ Executive Director Mr Ashok Sarkar Non Executive, Independent Ms. Shivani Naithani Non Executive, Independent

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee did not me during the Financial Year 2023-24.

Name of the Directors Position No. of meetings attended Mr. Rajesh Jain Chairman 0 Ms. Shivani Naithani Member 0 Mr. Ashok Sarkar Member 0

Share Transfer Committee

The Share Transfer Committee constituted by the Board looks into matters such as transfer of shares, transmission of shares, etc,

The Share Transfer Committee did not met during 2023-24 as there were no share transfer during the year.

Corporate Social responsibility committee

The Board at its Meeting held on 11th August, 2023 constituted the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CSR Committee). The committee met two times during the year under review on the following dates: 10.11.2023 and 13.02.2024.

The CSR committee comprised of the following members:

Name of the Directors Position No. of meetings attended Mr. Rajesh Jain Chairman 2 Ms. Shivani Naithani Independent Director 2 Mr. Gaurav Kumar Managing Director 2

However, the company could not identify any project to make the CSR contribution. The were unable to meet the required infrastructure to deliver the project.

The company has ongoing discussions with several NGOs for new projects to execute in the upcoming years.

Policy on Directors Appointment and Remuneration

The Companys policy on directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters provided under sub section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 is annexed in Nomination and Remuneration Policy.

Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, of the individual directors as well as the working of its Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The Nomination & Remuneration Committee also reviewed the performance of all directors. Evaluation was done on the basis of questionnaire prepared, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees etc.

Independent Directors in its separate meeting also reviewed the performance of the Chairperson and the Board of directors as a whole and also assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board. There are no non-independent directors, so review of the performance of Non-Independent Directors in its separate meeting was not required.

Annual Return

Pursuant to Section 92(3) and Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has placed a copy of the Annual Return as of March 31, 2024, on its website at www.indogulfind.com.

Significant and Material Order

There are no significant/material orders passed by any regulator/court/tribunal which could impact on the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace & Complaints received by the Sexual Harassment Committee

In accordance with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 (“POSH Act”) along with the Rules made thereunder the Company has in place a policy in line which mandates no tolerance against any conduct amounting to sexual harassment of women at workplace. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress any complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this Policy. No complaint was received during the year and no complaint was pending to be resolved as on 31.03.2024.

Vigil Mechanism

The Company has a robust vigil mechanism through its Whistle Blower Policy approved and adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company in compliance with the provisions of Section 177(10) of the Act and Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations. Your Companys Whistleblower Policy encourages Directors and employees to bring to your Companys attention, instances of illegal or unethical conduct, actual or suspected incidents of fraud, actions that affect the financial integrity of your Company, or actual or suspected instances of leak of unpublished price sensitive information that could adversely impact your Companys operations, business performance and/ or reputation. The Policy requires your Company to investigate such incidents, when reported, in an impartial manner and take appropriate action to ensure that the requisite standards of professional and ethical conduct are always upheld.

Secretarial Standards

The Company has complied with all the applicable provisions of Secretarial Standard on Meetings of Board of Directors (SS-1), Revised Secretarial Standard on General Meetings (SS-2) and other voluntarily adopted Secretarial Standards such as Secretarial Standard on Dividend (SS-3), Secretarial Standard on Report of the Board of Directors (SS-4) issued by Institute of Company Secretaries of India

Corporate Social Responsibility Policy

The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee had formulated and recommended to the Board, a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy (CSR Policy) which was subsequently adopted by it and is being implemented by the Company.

Secretarial Auditors and Audit Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, M/s Samir Bhatnagar & Companny, Practicing Company Secretary, was appointed to undertake the secretarial audit for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24 is attached as Annexure “II” and forms a part of the report of the Board. In relation to observations made in the Secretarial Audit Report, we inform that the Company during the year, had no operations and all the units of the Company are closed. Consequently, the Company has incurred cash losses during the year under review. Therefore, in view of the non-availability of funds, the Company could not comply with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations.

Auditors & Auditors Report

The observations of Auditors in their Report dated 30th May, 2024 read with the relevant notes to accounts are self-explanatory and do not require any further explanation.

M/s Hemant Arora & Co. LLP Chartered Accounts were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company till the conclusion of 44th AGM i.e till the conclusion of Annual General Meeting Scheduled to be held in the year 2026-27.

Internal Auditor

In terms of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed M/s. Amit Mohan & Associates, Chartered Accountants, as Internal Auditors to conduct Internal Audit of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.

There was no qualification, reservation or adverse remark disclaimer in the auditors report, cost audit report.

Cost Auditor

The Company has maintained cost records for relevant products prescribed by the Central Government under the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014. These records have been audited by M/s. ASGC & Associates LLP, Cost Accountants during the financial year 2023-24.

The Board of Directors of the Company, on the recommendations of the Audit Committee, have re-appointed M/s ASGC & Associates LLP Cost Accountants, as the Cost Auditors of the Company to conduct the audit of the cost records of certain products for the financial year for 2024-25 and M/s. ASGC & Associates LLP, Cost Accountants being eligible have consented to act as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.

As per the provisions of Section 148(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the remuneration of the Cost Auditors has to be ratified by the Members and accordingly the resolution relating to the Cost Auditors remuneration is being placed before the Members for their ratification

Risk Management

a) The Risk Management committee assists the Board in ensuring that all material risks including but not limited to the risks related to business operations, cyber security, safety, compliance and control financials have been identified, assessed and adequate risks mitigation control are in place. It takes into consideration the nature, scale and complexity of the business. Policy on risk assessment and minimization procedures is annexed as Annexure-III

General

a) The Company is not required to constitute CSR Committee under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. b) The Company has disclosed its related party transactions which may have potential conflict with the interests of the Company at large. Thus, disclosure in Form AOC-2 is Annexed as Annexure-IV c) There were no material changes and commitments between the end of financial year and date of report. d) The Company has in place adequate internal financial control with reference to the financial statements.

Green Initiatives

Electronic Copies of the Annual Report 2023-24 and Notice of the 41st Annual General Meeting are sent to all the members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/ Depository Participant(s).

Acknowledgements

Your directors wish to place on record their appreciation for co-operation and support extended by all concerned stakeholders.

By order of the Board For INDO GULF INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Sd/- Gaurav Kumar Rajesh Jain Managing Director DIN: 08063422 01200520

Place: New Delhi

Date: 30.05.2024