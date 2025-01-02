Indobell Insulations Ltd Summary

Indobell Insulations Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Indobell Insulations Private Limited on May 12, 1972 issued by Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, status converted into Public Limited and the Company name was changed to Indobell Insulations Limited vide dated September 4, 2012.Indobell Insulations Limited stands as a Manufacturer and Contractor of Insulation Products like Nodulated/Granulated Wool (Mineral and Ceramic Fibre Nodules) and Prefabricated Thermal Insulation Jackets which are used to insulate for variety of applications, including commercial buildings, and industrial plants. Apart from this, the Company provide services following Consultancy, Engineering, Fabrication, Material Supply, Installation, Supervision and Project Management. Consultancy service include advice on latest technologies, comparisons and proposal for insulation, trouble shooting and thermal auditing. Indobell is experienced in material supply projects. These projects may be carried out in conjunction with installation and expert supervision which includes all materials required for spray insulation on turbine, all Materials required for mattress insulations on turbine, borosilicate blocks for chimney lining, LRB and cladding for pipeline, boiler, ESP, FGD and balance of plant insulation, cold insulation in pipelines etc.The installation of the insulation and lining systems on site are performed by Indobell worldwide. Main benefits of using supervision of Indobell are extensive technical knowledge, highly Motivated leader, business fluent, experienced in international projects and accomplished in dealing with other cultures and operations etc. Project Management services follows the tart to completion of the project, such as safety and quality systems, planning and logistics to ensure project schedules met, commercial management and implementation of cost cutting, ensures the highest standard of working practices and conforms to International Standard Certifications. The Company is planning an IPO of 22,05,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 10.14 Crore.