Indus Networks Ltd Summary

Indus Networks (INL) was incorporated in May, 1996, as private limited company and subsequently got converted into a public limited company in October, 1998 was promoted by N R Ganti a former banker and management consultant and Ratnamala Ganti. However the erstwhile promoters have resigned from the company on account of their pre-occupations. Currently the company is managed by T P Siripurapu.The company business areas include computers, computers networking, management systems, engineering, information technology and other related areas, and to design, supply and maintain computer networking systems both hardware and software and provide total networking solutions. In 1997, the company also decided to focus on training, overseas placements, software development and onsite-consulting.In 1998, IBM Business Partner Agreement was signed between Indus and Tata IBM. Two new division - Software Development & Services, and Overseas Placements - were commissioned. The company was also retained by Amercian software consulting firms to source computer professionals for direct employment in the USA.In order to part finance the cost of expansion of its present line of operations and to set up infrastructure facilities in related areas, the company came out with a public issue of 16,25,000 equity shares at a premium of Rs 10/- per share on 27th Jan, 2000, which was oversubscribed by 174.11 times.The company has evolved an in-house programme to train technical graduates under a one-year programme through our eSchool initiative which also provides constant source of talent to meet ongoing project requirements. The company offers a wide spectrum of software services and solutions and is striving to be a on-stop shop for all information system.