Indus Networks Ltd Share Price

1.91
(-4.50%)
Jul 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Indus Networks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1.91

Prev. Close

2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

1.91

Day's Low

1.91

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

24.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.24

P/E

0.6

EPS

3.2

Divi. Yield

0

Indus Networks Ltd Corporate Action

Indus Networks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Indus Networks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:45 AM
Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011Dec-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.30%

Non-Promoter- 97.69%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indus Networks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

8.38

9.13

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

9.12

9.1

Net Worth

17.5

18.23

Minority Interest

Indus Networks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indus Networks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

K Sudhir

Director

R K Mehta

Director

P M Madan Mohan

Director

J Anjaneyulu

Director

T Srinivasa Rao

Additional Director

Sambasiva Rao Chandu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indus Networks Ltd

Summary

Indus Networks (INL) was incorporated in May, 1996, as private limited company and subsequently got converted into a public limited company in October, 1998 was promoted by N R Ganti a former banker and management consultant and Ratnamala Ganti. However the erstwhile promoters have resigned from the company on account of their pre-occupations. Currently the company is managed by T P Siripurapu.The company business areas include computers, computers networking, management systems, engineering, information technology and other related areas, and to design, supply and maintain computer networking systems both hardware and software and provide total networking solutions. In 1997, the company also decided to focus on training, overseas placements, software development and onsite-consulting.In 1998, IBM Business Partner Agreement was signed between Indus and Tata IBM. Two new division - Software Development & Services, and Overseas Placements - were commissioned. The company was also retained by Amercian software consulting firms to source computer professionals for direct employment in the USA.In order to part finance the cost of expansion of its present line of operations and to set up infrastructure facilities in related areas, the company came out with a public issue of 16,25,000 equity shares at a premium of Rs 10/- per share on 27th Jan, 2000, which was oversubscribed by 174.11 times.The company has evolved an in-house programme to train technical graduates under a one-year p
