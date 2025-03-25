Infonative Solutions Ltd Summary

Infonative Solutions Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Company with the name of Yoghim Zippers Private Limited dated September 13, 1998 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. Further, name of the Company was changed from Yoghim Zippers Private Limited to Yoghim Ziptech Private Limited on May 13, 2002 by the Registrar of Companies. In 2014, the Company was taken over by three experienced and passionate founders namely- Mr. Yogeshh Goel, Mr. Saurabh Kathuria and Mr. Abdur Rauf Rahmani with a vision of revolutionize E-Learning Industry and to build a Company that could deliver high-quality, accessible e-learning corporate training and education solutions, courseware and LMS products and consequently, the name of the Company was changed from the Yoghim Ziptech Private Limited to Infonative Solutions Private Limited on April 3, 2014 by the Registrar of Companies, National Territory of Delhi & Haryana. Thereafter, Company got converted into a Public Company and the name was changed from Infonative Solutions Private Limited to Infonative Solutions Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 2, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Territory of Delhi & Haryana.The Company is principally engaged in business of developing and designing of e-learning Content and services and courseware & other product including providing cloud-based learning management system (LMS) etc. The nomenclature Infonative Solutions, is derived by combining the words, Information Technology and Innovative Solutions which reflects core businesses - supporting learning content solutions for the Corporate and Education sector.The Company started modestly, operating from a small, 10-seater office at the bustling IT hub of Delhi at Nehru Place, New Delhi in 2014. Within a year, the Company outgrew its initial space and moved into a larger, 50-seater office, reflecting the rapid growth and increasing client base. In 2018, the Company made a strategic move by Investing in Mindscroll, a leading Learning Management System (LMS) software through the Group Company - Learnzippy E-Learning Services Private Limited by acquiring 10% stake in Learnzippy E-Learning Services Private Limited. This investment was a game-changer, enabling Infonative to offer a comprehensive suite of e Learning solutions that integrated cutting-edge technology with innovative educational methodologies.The Company is planning a Fresh Issue of 31,28,000 Equity Shares through Initial Public Offer.