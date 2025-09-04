Inox Wind Energy Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.05
28.72
33.49
10.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,033.07
946.13
923.11
825.27
Net Worth
2,045.12
974.85
956.6
836.26
Minority Interest
Debt
204.71
0
40
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.65
8.06
13.19
17.4
Total Liabilities
2,257.48
982.91
1,009.79
853.66
Fixed Assets
68.25
70.13
91.2
108.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,951.72
855.78
855.78
24.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.6
3.9
0
0.06
Networking Capital
232.76
52.91
62.34
719.76
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
2.8
2.05
Debtor Days
98.31
Other Current Assets
310.44
93.24
117.52
767.88
Sundry Creditors
-0.48
-2.2
-9.28
-3.76
Creditor Days
180.31
Other Current Liabilities
-77.2
-38.13
-48.7
-46.41
Cash
0.16
0.2
0.46
0.85
Total Assets
2,257.49
982.92
1,009.78
853.65
Inox Green said it aims to scale its renewable O&M portfolio to 5.3 GW in the coming years.
The renewable energy developer behind this project is part of a globally recognized clean energy company, making it one of Inox Wind's largest orders to date.
Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services for the project. The project spans across Gujarat and Rajasthan.
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