Inox Wind Energy Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹10,537
Prev. Close₹10,522
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,351.6
Day's High₹10,599
Day's Low₹10,210
52 Week's High₹11,495
52 Week's Low₹10,210
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,400.57
P/E14.4
EPS715.36
Divi. Yield0
Inox Green said it aims to scale its renewable O&M portfolio to 5.3 GW in the coming years.
The renewable energy developer behind this project is part of a globally recognized clean energy company, making it one of Inox Wind's largest orders to date.
Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services for the project. The project spans across Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.05
28.72
33.49
10.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,033.07
946.13
923.11
825.27
Net Worth
2,045.12
974.85
956.6
836.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
7.61
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
0
As % of sales
0
Employee costs
-0.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
-12.3
Depreciation
-6.12
Tax paid
-12.03
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
3,557.15
1,746.3
729.92
597.89
716.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,557.15
1,746.3
729.92
597.89
716.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
144.4
61.72
21.3
191.73
129.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
225.85
|39.76
|4,35,544.83
|3,086.67
|0
|11,573.41
|26.47
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
362.4
|15.18
|3,51,746.56
|8,747.27
|2.48
|43,110.74
|180.33
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
290.3
|16.97
|2,70,136.04
|4,552.8
|4.65
|9,971.09
|107.44
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,490.5
|299.53
|2,45,701.03
|13
|0
|6,216
|90.39
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd
ADANIENSOL
1,570.4
|330.49
|1,88,583.36
|199.13
|0
|1,252.13
|174.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
DEVENDRA KUMAR JAIN
Non Executive Director
VIVEK KUMAR JAIN
Non Executive Director
Devansh Jain
Independent Director
Vanita Bhargava
Whole-time Director
Kallol Chakraborty
Chairman & Independent Director
Sanjeev Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Uday Shankar Prasad
3rd Floor ABS Towers,
Old Padra Road,
Gujarat - 390007
Tel: 91-265-6198105
Website: http://www.iwel.co.in
Email: bvdesai@gfl.co.in
B-102&103 Shangrila,
Complex First Floor, Akota,
Vadodara - 390 020
Tel: 91-265-2356573/23567
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: vadodara@linktime.co.in
Summary
Inox Wind Energy Limited (IWEL) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on 06 March, 2020 in Gujarat as a wholly owned subsidiary of GFL Limited. Currently, the Company operates as a subsidiary of ...
Read More
Reports by Inox Wind Energy Ltd Merged
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.