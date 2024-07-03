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Inox Wind Energy Ltd Merged Share Price Live

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10,293
(-2.18%)
Jun 19, 2025|05:30:00 AM

Inox Wind Energy Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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Inox Wind Energy Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

₹10,537

Prev. Close

₹10,522

Turnover(Lac.)

₹3,351.6

Day's High

₹10,599

Day's Low

₹10,210

52 Week's High

₹11,495

52 Week's Low

₹10,210

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,400.57

P/E

14.4

EPS

715.36

Divi. Yield

0

Inox Wind Energy Ltd Merged Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

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26 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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Inox Wind Energy Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

Inox Green Energy Services Inks 189.1 MWp Solar O&M Deals

Inox Green Energy Services Inks 189.1 MWp Solar O&M Deals

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Inox Green said it aims to scale its renewable O&M portfolio to 5.3 GW in the coming years.

4 Sep 2025|11:11 AM
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Inox Wind Secures 153 MW Tamil Nadu Project

Inox Wind Secures 153 MW Tamil Nadu Project

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The renewable energy developer behind this project is part of a globally recognized clean energy company, making it one of Inox Wind's largest orders to date.

8 Mar 2025|10:35 PM
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Inox Wind shares surge on securing 200 MW order from renewable power producer

Inox Wind shares surge on securing 200 MW order from renewable power producer

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Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services for the project. The project spans across Gujarat and Rajasthan.

9 Jul 2024|03:59 PM
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Inox Wind Energy Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:57 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.50%

Non-Promoter- 6.21%

Institutions: 6.21%

Non-Institutions: 24.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Inox Wind Energy Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.05

28.72

33.49

10.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,033.07

946.13

923.11

825.27

Net Worth

2,045.12

974.85

956.6

836.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

7.61

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

0

As % of sales

0

Employee costs

-0.9

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

-12.3

Depreciation

-6.12

Tax paid

-12.03

Working capital

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

3,557.15

1,746.3

729.92

597.89

716.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,557.15

1,746.3

729.92

597.89

716.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

144.4

61.72

21.3

191.73

129.46

Inox Wind Energy Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

225.85

39.764,35,544.833,086.67011,573.4126.47

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

362.4

15.183,51,746.568,747.272.4843,110.74180.33

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

290.3

16.972,70,136.044,552.84.659,971.09107.44

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,490.5

299.532,45,701.031306,21690.39

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

ADANIENSOL

1,570.4

330.491,88,583.36199.1301,252.13174.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Inox Wind Energy Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

DEVENDRA KUMAR JAIN

Non Executive Director

VIVEK KUMAR JAIN

Non Executive Director

Devansh Jain

Independent Director

Vanita Bhargava

Whole-time Director

Kallol Chakraborty

Chairman & Independent Director

Sanjeev Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Uday Shankar Prasad

Registered Office

3rd Floor ABS Towers,

Old Padra Road,

Gujarat - 390007

Tel: 91-265-6198105

Website: http://www.iwel.co.in

Email: bvdesai@gfl.co.in

Registrar Office

B-102&103 Shangrila,

Complex First Floor, Akota,

Vadodara - 390 020

Tel: 91-265-2356573/23567

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: vadodara@linktime.co.in

Summary

Inox Wind Energy Limited (IWEL) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on 06 March, 2020 in Gujarat as a wholly owned subsidiary of GFL Limited. Currently, the Company operates as a subsidiary of ...
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Reports by Inox Wind Energy Ltd Merged

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