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Inox Wind Energy Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

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10,293
(-2.18%)
Jun 19, 2025|05:30:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

7.61

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

0

As % of sales

0

Employee costs

-0.9

As % of sales

11.93

Other costs

-84.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1,109.69

Operating profit

-77.75

OPM

-1,021.63

Depreciation

-6.12

Interest expense

-0.17

Other income

71.75

Profit before tax

-12.3

Taxes

-12.03

Tax rate

97.75

Minorities and other

0

Adj. profit

-24.34

Exceptional items

0

Net profit

-24.34

yoy growth (%)

NPM

-319.84

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The renewable energy developer behind this project is part of a globally recognized clean energy company, making it one of Inox Wind's largest orders to date.

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Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services for the project. The project spans across Gujarat and Rajasthan.

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QUICKLINKS FOR Inox Wind Energy Ltd Merged

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