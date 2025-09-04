|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|4 Jun 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|EGM 27/06/2024 Notice of the 7th Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. Proceeding and declaration of voting Results in respect 7th EGM of the Company held on 27th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.06.2024)
Inox Green said it aims to scale its renewable O&M portfolio to 5.3 GW in the coming years.
The renewable energy developer behind this project is part of a globally recognized clean energy company, making it one of Inox Wind's largest orders to date.
Inox Wind will also provide post-commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services for the project. The project spans across Gujarat and Rajasthan.
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