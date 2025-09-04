Inox Wind Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2025. Financial Results- Q4 & FY 2024-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)