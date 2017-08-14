To

The Shareholders,

Your Directors hereby present the 27th Annual Report for the year ended on 31st March 2017. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The summary of financial results of the Company are given here under:

( in Lakhs)

PARTICULAR 2016-17 2015-16 Turnover (Net) (including other income) Nil Nil Profit/(Loss) before Interest, Depreciation and Tax (8.92) (7.20) Provision for Income Tax (Including Deferred Tax) Nil Nil Profit/(Loss) for the year (8.92) (7.20)

DIVIDEND

In view of loss, your directors do not recommended any dividend for the under review.

FINANCE

(i) Share Capital

The paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2017 is Rs.163.279 Lacs During the year under review, the Company has neither issued shares with differential voting rights nor granted stock options or sweat equity.

(ii) Fixed Deposits

The Company has not accepted/renewed any public deposits during the year under review.

(iii) Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments

Particulars of loans, guarantees and investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which these financial statements relate and on the date of signing of this report.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The company has adequate internal financial control system with reference to the Financial Statements.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

No company has become or ceased to become the Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company during the year under review. The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Your Company has complied with all the mandatory requirements of Corporate Governance norms as mandated by Regulation 15(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. A separate report on Corporate Governance together with the Certificate of Mr. Gaurang Shah, a practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad (Mem. No. 38705) forms part of this Annual Report as "Annexure -A".

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The requirements of corporate social responsibility in terms of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not apply to your company.

COMPANYS POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION AND DISCHARGE OF THEIR DUTIES

The Companys Policy relating to appointment of Directors, payment of Managerial remuneration, Directors qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other related matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the company has constituted the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and their policy and same approved by the Board. The Policy is attached at "Annexure - B".

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in form MGT-9 is annexed herewith as "Annexure - C".

AUDITORS

(i) Statutory Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s Naigam H. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad, the existing Statutory Auditor of the Company has completed the maximum tenure that he could hold as the Statutory Auditor of the Company, hence Audit Committee has recommended to appoint new Auditors M/s. Mukesh Kumar Jain & Co., Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad (F. R. No. 106619W), as the Statutory Auditor of Company, in place of M/s Naigam H. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, who shall hold office upto next Annual General Meeting. M/s. Mukesh Kumar Jain & Co., Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad (F. R. No. 106619W), have confirmed their eligibility to the effect that if their appointment is made by the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, it shall be within the prescribed limits and they have also confirmed that they are not disqualified for such appointment.

Necessary resolution for appointment of the said Auditor is included in the Notice of AGM for seeking approval of members.

(ii) Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Mr. Gaurang Shah, a practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad (Mem. No. 38705), to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Report of the Secretarial Audit is annexed herewith as "Annexure - D".

EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE STATUTORY AUDITOR AND THE SECRETARIAL AUDITOR IN THEIR REPORTS

As regards point no. 1 of observation made by Secretarial Auditor, in respect of nonappointment of Internal Auditor, the Directors state that there are necessary control procedures prevailing within the Company which is self-sufficient for exercising proper controls.

As regards point no. 2 of observation made by Secretarial Auditor, in respect of nonappointment of Company Secretary as KMP of the Company, the Directors state that the Company is looking for the suitable candidate for the post of Company Secretary as Key Management Personnel of the Company.

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has formulated a Whistle Blower policy to establish a vigil mechanism for Directors and Employees of the Company to report concern about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the companys Code of Conduct. The details of the Whistle Blower Policy posted on the website of the Company www.ihfcl.com.

DIRECTORS

(i) Retirement by rotation

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Sandip B. Padsala retires by rotation and is eligible for reappointment.

(ii) Declarations by Independent Directors

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement.

(iii) Board Evaluation

In compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Nomination & Remuneration Committee. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

(iv) Board Meetings

During the year, Four (4) Board Meetings and four (4) Audit Committee Meetings were convened and held. The details are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of the Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013:

(i) That in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2017, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

(ii) That such accounting policies, as mentioned in the Financial Statements as ‘Significant Accounting Policies have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March, 2017 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

(iii) That proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) That the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

(v) That proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively;

(vi) That proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule, 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company is as follows:

The company has one Executive Director and due to financial constraints being faced by the company he has forgone remuneration. Further, no sitting fees has been paid to any director during the financial year 2016-17.

The particulars of the employees who are covered by the provisions contained in Rule 5(2) and rule 5(3) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are:

a) Employed throughout the year : Nil b) Employed for part of the year : Nil

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators/ Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

No Related Party Transactions were entered into during the financial year 2016-17. All Related Party Transactions entered into in the past were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant Related Party Transactions made by the Company with promoters, directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with the interests of the Company at large.

On the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has adopted a policy on Related Party Transactions, which is also uploaded on the website of the Company (www.ihfcl.com) under the head ‘Investor Relations. The Policy envisages the procedure governing related party transactions required to be followed to ensure compliance with the applicable laws and regulations as well as to ensure that the Related Party Transactions are managed and disclosed in accordance with the strict legal and accounting requirements.

A statement of all related party transactions is presented before the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis, specifying the nature, value and terms & conditions of the transactions. The statement is supported by a certificate from the CEO.

None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationships or transactions vis-a-vis the Company. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review is presented in a separate section forming part of this Report.

REPORT ON THE SEXUAL HARRASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REPRESSED ACT 2013.

In terms of section 22 of the SEXUAL HARRASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSEL) ACT 2013 we report that, during 201415, no case has been filed under the said act.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY AND TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO:

The Company is not engaged in activities specified in Companies, (Disclosure of Particulars in Report of Board of Directors) Rules 1988, and as such the Company is not required to give information relating to conservation of energy. The Company is not using any particular technology and as such information relating to technology absorption is not required to be given. There is no foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the year under review.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT:

Your Directors also take this opportunity to place on record the co-operation, assistance and continued support extended by the Banks, Government Authorities and Shareholders during the year under review.