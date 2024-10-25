iifl-logo-icon 1
ITC Ltd Rights

440.2
(1.70%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

ITC CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

ITC: Related News

ITC consolidates stake in Oberoi and Leela chains

ITC consolidates stake in Oberoi and Leela chains

25 Oct 2024|12:36 PM

RCL currently owns 2.44% and 0.53% of EIH and HLV, respectively, whereas ITC currently owns 13.69% and 7.58% of both companies.

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

BAT to Sell Stake in ITC Hotels

BAT to Sell Stake in ITC Hotels

23 Oct 2024|10:17 AM

Marroco stated without providing any details that BAT is also seeking to introduce its oral tobacco products in India.

Delhi HC Halts 111-Cr Demand on ITC Maurya Land

Delhi HC Halts 111-Cr Demand on ITC Maurya Land

5 Sep 2024|12:13 PM

This is a significant relief to Calcutta-based ITC, which operates a luxury five-star hotel in the heart of New Delhi.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd August 2024

2 Aug 2024|08:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, ITC, Kalyan Jewellers, etc.

ITC Soars Above ₹500: Shares Surge 10% in Two Days

ITC Soars Above ₹500: Shares Surge 10% in Two Days

24 Jul 2024|11:02 AM

Additionally, customers would save money as a result of the updated modifications to the new tax regimes, which would benefit FMCG-related stocks like ITC.

