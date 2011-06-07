Janice Textiles Ltd merged Share Price directors Report
JANICE TEXTILES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2003-2004
DIRECTORS REPORT
Dear Members.
The Directors hereby present their Eleventh Annual Report together with the
audited statement of account, for the year ended 11st March, 2004.
FINANCIAL RESULTS :
Current Year Previous Year
(Rs. in Lacs) (Rs. in Lacs)
Revenue/Other Income 0.23 9.53
Profit / (Loss) before & after Tax (28.30) (83.29)
Debit Balance B/F (602.92) (519.63)
Loss carried to Balance Sheet (631.22) (602.92)
DIVIDEND
Directors do not recommend any dividend for distribution to shareholders.
OPERATIONS
The Companys unit at Murbad did not have any operations during the year.
AMALGAMATION WITH ALKA INDIA LIMITED
Due to the current scenario in the textile sector and considering, that the
companys unit at Murbad is lying idle for the last 3 years and considering
that there is banks liabilities, the Company had no option but to initiate
talks with Alka India Ltd. for a proposed merger subject to necessary
approvals. The company has already taken steps for the same and intimated
The Stock Exchange, Mumbai accordingly and sanction is awaited.
AUDITORS REPORT
Directors refer to the observations made in the auditor, report and the
same is explained in the note to Accounts.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
Pursuant to the requirement under Section 21 7 (2AA) of the Companies Act,
1956 with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement.
The Directors confirm that ;
(a) In the preparation of annual accounts the applicable accounting
standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to
material departure,:
(b) Appropriate accounting policies have been selected and applied
consistently and judgements and estimates made are reasonable and prudent
so as to give a true and fair view of the state of the affairs of the
Company as on 31st March 2003 and of the loss of the Company for the year
ended 31st March 2004.
(c) Proper and sufficient care have been taken for the maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.
(d) The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES
During the accounting year under review, the Company did not have any
employees whose particulars are required to he furnished under Sub-section
(2A) of Section 217 of the Companies Act. 1956 read with the Companies
(Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975 as amended.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS
AND OUTGO
Particulars as required under the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in
the Report of the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 is enclosed herewith.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
As required by Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement a report on Corporate
Governance is appended alongwith a Certificate of Compliance from the
Auditors.
FIXED DEPOSITS
The Company has not accepted any deposit from Public and Shareholders and
as such there are no outstanding deposits in terms of the Companies
(Acceptance of Deposits) Rules. 1975.
LISTING
The companys shares continue to be listed on The Stock Exchange. Mumbai
and delisted from The Delhi Stock Exchange Association Ltd, with effect
from 31.03.2004.
DIRECTORS
In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act. 1956 and Article
118 of the Articles of Association of the Company. Shri Suryakant H. Mehta
and Shri Karamchand Goel retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General
Meeting and being eligible. offer themselves for re-appointment.
AUDITORS
The Present Statutory auditors Ms. V. Parekh & Associates. Chartered
Accountants, retire at the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting
and being eligible offer themselves for reappointment. Members are
requested to appoint auditors and fix their remuneration.
APPRECIATION
Your Directors acknowledge with gratitude the co-operation and assistance
received from other agencies and bankers during the year.
for and on behalf of the Board of Directors
SURYAKANT H. MEHTA
Mumbai : 31st August 2004 CHAIRMAN
ANNEXURE TO DIRECTORS REPORT
Information as per Section 217(1)(e) read with Companies (Disclosure of
Particulars in the Report of the Board of Directors) Rules 1988 and forming
part of the Directors Report for the year ended 31st March. 2004:
A. Energy Conservation
Energy consumption is being monitored at regular intervals.
Power & Fuel Consumption
This Year Previous Year
(2003-04) (2002-03)
1. Electricity Purchased - -
Units (KVA)
Total Amount (Rs) 10,05,785 8,96,031
Average Rate / KVA
2. High Speed Diesel for - -
Quantity (Ltr.)
Total Cost (Rs.) - -
Average Rate / Ltr. (Rs.) - -
B. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION
The Companys Manufacturing process is based on indigenous, technology and
hence the question of absorption of technology does not arise.
C. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO
There were no foreign exchange earnings nor outgo during the year
