AGM 29/09/2025 The register of members and share transfer books of the Company will be closed from 23rd September, 2025 to 29th September, 2025 for the purpose of 14th Annual General Meeting. Kindly take the same on record (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 20.09.2025) Submission of proceedings of 14th Annual General Meeting held on Monday, the 29th day of September, 2025 at 03.00 P.M. through video conferencing (VC)/ other Audio Visual Means (OVAM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/09/2025)