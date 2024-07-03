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JUJHAR LOGISTICS LIMITED Share Price Live

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236.6
(3.32%)
Sep 7, 2026|11:49:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open229
  • Day's High239
  • 52 Wk High324
  • Prev. Close229
  • Day's Low229
  • 52 Wk Low 55.23
  • Turnover (lac)1.23
  • P/E137.95
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.12
  • EPS1.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)218.51
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

JUJHAR LOGISTICS LIMITED KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹229

Prev. Close

₹229

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.23

Day's High

₹239

Day's Low

₹229

52 Week's High

₹324

52 Week's Low

₹55.23

Book Value

₹28.12

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

218.51

P/E

137.95

EPS

1.66

Divi. Yield

0

JUJHAR LOGISTICS LIMITED Corporate Action

9 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2025

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20 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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7 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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26 Mar 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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JUJHAR LOGISTICS LIMITED NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

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Trading Account

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JUJHAR LOGISTICS LIMITED SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Sep, 2026|12:06 PM
Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.74%

Non-Promoter- 0.70%

Institutions: 0.70%

Non-Institutions: 25.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

JUJHAR LOGISTICS LIMITED FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.08

3.08

3.08

3.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.28

-2.23

-1.31

-0.9

Net Worth

-0.2

0.85

1.77

2.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

15.45

20.13

3.02

13.15

yoy growth (%)

-23.25

566.46

-77.03

1,337.14

Raw materials

-13.75

-18.36

-2.06

-12.54

As % of sales

89.03

91.22

68.37

95.35

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.54

-0.44

-0.4

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.36

0.22

0.17

0.04

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.25

-0.28

-0.1

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.02

0

-0.18

Working capital

-0.76

0

0.39

2.27

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.25

566.46

-77.03

1,337.14

Op profit growth

-55.69

-397.21

-64.55

109.35

EBIT growth

-62.07

2.23

118.93

-160.82

Net profit growth

-302.45

22.51

-219.68

-133.74

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

74.88

23.1

40.53

50.88

53.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

74.88

23.1

40.53

50.88

53.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.49

0.17

0.74

0.46

0.48

JUJHAR LOGISTICS LIMITED Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,936

119.453,97,366.93-890.340.045,953.89574.68

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

998

305.245,304.3628.690.03176.3642.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

1,270.55

35.1644,596.31394.150.681,068.7398.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

371.4

21.2729,035.1321.011.6220,753.267.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

470.75

64.2215,347.5984.310.64696.3242.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT JUJHAR LOGISTICS LIMITED

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manoj Kumar Dugar

Non Executive Director

Renu Dugar

Non Executive Director

Rajesh Kumar Dugar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manoj Kumar Baid

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manoj Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arvind Surana

Registered Office

Plot 10 & 11 Pattaggadda Road,

MCH No 1-8-304 to 307/10,

Telangana - 500003

Tel: 91-40-27897743/44

Website: http://www.procurepoint.in

Email: hyd1_pankaj@sancharnet.in

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

CDG Petchem Limited, is a diversified & ISO certified company from Chandantara Dugar Group. The Company was formerly incorporated in the name Urbaknitt Fabs Limited on February 07, 2011 and then chang...
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Reports by JUJHAR LOGISTICS LIMITED

Company FAQs

The JUJHAR LOGISTICS LIMITED shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹236.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JUJHAR LOGISTICS LIMITED is ₹218.51 Cr. as of 07 Sep ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of JUJHAR LOGISTICS LIMITED is 137.95 and 8.14 as of 07 Sep ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JUJHAR LOGISTICS LIMITED stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JUJHAR LOGISTICS LIMITED is ₹55.23 and ₹324 as of 07 Sep ‘26
JUJHAR LOGISTICS LIMITED's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.57%, 3 Years at 144.02%, 1 Year at 314.63%, 6 Month at 94.31%, 3 Month at 7.54% and 1 Month at -11.94%.
The shareholding pattern of JUJHAR LOGISTICS LIMITED is as follows:
Promoters - 73.75 %
Institutions - 0.70 %
Public - 25.55 %

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