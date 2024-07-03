Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorTrading
Open₹229
Prev. Close₹229
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.23
Day's High₹239
Day's Low₹229
52 Week's High₹324
52 Week's Low₹55.23
Book Value₹28.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)218.51
P/E137.95
EPS1.66
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.28
-2.23
-1.31
-0.9
Net Worth
-0.2
0.85
1.77
2.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
15.45
20.13
3.02
13.15
yoy growth (%)
-23.25
566.46
-77.03
1,337.14
Raw materials
-13.75
-18.36
-2.06
-12.54
As % of sales
89.03
91.22
68.37
95.35
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.54
-0.44
-0.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.36
0.22
0.17
0.04
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.25
-0.28
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.02
0
-0.18
Working capital
-0.76
0
0.39
2.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.25
566.46
-77.03
1,337.14
Op profit growth
-55.69
-397.21
-64.55
109.35
EBIT growth
-62.07
2.23
118.93
-160.82
Net profit growth
-302.45
22.51
-219.68
-133.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
74.88
23.1
40.53
50.88
53.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
74.88
23.1
40.53
50.88
53.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.49
0.17
0.74
0.46
0.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,936
|119.45
|3,97,366.93
|-890.34
|0.04
|5,953.89
|574.68
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
998
|305.2
|45,304.36
|28.69
|0.03
|176.36
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
1,270.55
|35.16
|44,596.31
|394.15
|0.68
|1,068.73
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
371.4
|21.27
|29,035.1
|321.01
|1.62
|20,753.2
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
470.75
|64.22
|15,347.59
|84.31
|0.64
|696.32
|42.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Dugar
Non Executive Director
Renu Dugar
Non Executive Director
Rajesh Kumar Dugar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manoj Kumar Baid
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manoj Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arvind Surana
Plot 10 & 11 Pattaggadda Road,
MCH No 1-8-304 to 307/10,
Telangana - 500003
Tel: 91-40-27897743/44
Website: http://www.procurepoint.in
Email: hyd1_pankaj@sancharnet.in
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
CDG Petchem Limited, is a diversified & ISO certified company from Chandantara Dugar Group. The Company was formerly incorporated in the name Urbaknitt Fabs Limited on February 07, 2011 and then chang...
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Reports by JUJHAR LOGISTICS LIMITED
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