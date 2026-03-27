The Board considered and approved calling of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company on Friday, 24th April, 2026 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and approved the Draft Notice of the same authorizing any Director and the Company Secretary to carry out necessary modifications and filings, in relation thereof. Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday, 24th day of April, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:27.03.2026) Newspaper publication regarding the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) has been made today, i.e., Sunday, March 29, 2026, in connection with the ensuing EGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, April 24, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.03.2026) We wish to inform you that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of CDG Petchem Limited was held today, i.e., on Friday, April 24, 2026 at 02:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The business item set out in the Notice of EGM dated March 27, 2026 were duly transacted at the Meeting. In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Master Circular No. HO/49/14/14(7)2025-CFD-POD2/I/3762/2026 dated January 30, 2026, the Proceedings of the EGM are enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 24.04.2026) We hereby submit Scrutinizers Report of the 1st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of M/s CDG Petchem Limited for the Financial Year 2026-27 We hereby declare the results of remote e-voting at the (01/2026-27) First Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on Friday, April 24, 2026 at 02:00 P.M. (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.04.2026)