|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2026
|7 Aug 2026
|CDG Petchem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2026. Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ending 30th June 2026 along with Limited Review Reports. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 12.08.2026)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2026
|22 May 2026
|CDG Petchem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026 and to consider appointment/ change of Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company along with other incidental matters. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held today i.e. May 30, 2026 at 03:00 P.M., through Audio-Visual means, has inter-alia considered and approved the following Matters: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. 2. Audited Financial Results (Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. 3. Change of Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 30.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|10 Apr 2026
|10 Apr 2026
|We are hereby submitting the Outcome of the Board Meeting of CDG Petchem Limited (the Company), pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
|Board Meeting
|26 Mar 2026
|26 Mar 2026
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, March 26, 2026, has inter alia considered and approved the following matters as enclosed.
|Board Meeting
|5 Jan 2026
|31 Dec 2025
|CDG Petchem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31 2025. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of CDG Petchem Limited (the Company), pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 05.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|10 Nov 2025
|CDG Petchem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2025 Revised outcome of Board Meeting and un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th september, 2025 for corretion of UDIN in Limited Review Report. It is to submit that except for the above correction, no other changes have been made to the revised submission. Request you to take the above information on record. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
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