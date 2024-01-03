Kanak Krishi Implements Ltd Management Discussions

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has laid down the procedures to inform to the Board about the risk assessment and minimization procedures and the Board has formulated Risk management policy to ensure that the Board, its Audit Committee and its Executive Management should collectively identify the risks impacting the Companys business and document their process of risk identification, risk minimization, risk optimization as a part of a risk management policy/ strategy.

The common risks inter alia are: Regulations, Credit Risk, Foreign Exchange and Interest Risk, Competition, Business Risk, Technology Obsolescence, Investments, Retention of Talent and Expansion of Facilities etc. Business risk, inter-alia, further includes financial risk, political risk, legal risk, etc. The Board reviews the risk trend, exposure and potential impact analysis and prepares risk mitigation plans, if necessary.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT AND EXPLANATION TO THE QUALIFICATIONS REPORTED IN THE REPORT

Provisions relating to Secretarial Audit as per Section 204 read with Rule 9 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Ms. Neelam Bansal, Proprietor of M/ s. Neelam Bansal & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary to undertake the Secretarial audit of the Company. The Secretarial Auditor Report provided By the Secretarial Auditor in Form No. MR-3 has been enclosed as Annexure 1.

Comments on Qualifications of Secretarial Audit Report:

*with reference to the qualifications, we wish to explain that the Company is searching the best person for the post of Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer and the company soon will appoint the Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer

*with reference to the filing of Form MGT-10, we will keep this in mind and assure that all the compliances will be done in due time in future.

*with Reference to the updation of website, our websites has been update pursuant to Regulation 46 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

* With reference to the late intimation to Stock Exchange and late filing with ROC, the company will keep this in mind and assures that this will not happen in future.

PERSONNEL

The Management-Employees relations remained very cordial throughout the year. Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation of sincere and devoted services rendered by all the workers and staff at all levels.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

As per the provision of Section 177 (9) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is required to establish an effective Vigil Mechanism for Directors and Employees to report genuine concerns. In line with this the Company has framed a Vigil Mechanism Policy through which the Directors and Employees may report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct & Ethics without fear of reprisal.

The Employees and Directors may report to the Compliance Officer and have direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Whistle Blower Policy is placed on the website of the Company.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMAN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has in place an Anti Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Woman at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. All women employees (permanent, contractual, temporary and trainee) are covered under this Policy.

The following is a summary of Sexual Harassment complaints received and disposed off during the year:

a. No. of Complaints received: 0

b. No. of Complaints disposed off: 0

HUMAN RESOURCES INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The takes pride in the commitment, competence and dedication shown by its employees in all areas of Business. The Company is committed to nurturing, enhancing and retaining top talent through superior Learning and Organizational Development. This is a part of Corporate HR function and is a critical pillar to support the Organizations growth and its sustainability in the long run.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Directors Report describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities law and regulations. Actual results could defer materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make difference to the Companys operations include changes in Government regulations, Tax regimes, Economic developments within India and the countries in which the Company conducts Business and other ancillary factors.