Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd Summary

Kati Patang Lifestyle Limited was initially incorporated as Suri Capital & Leasing Limited in 1992. The name of the Company was changed from Suri Capital & Leasing Ltd. to VirtuaiSoft System Limited on February 7, 2001 and has further attained a change of name to Kati Patang Lifestyle Limited in 2025 with due approval from the Registrar of Companies.



Initially, Company engaged in financial services. As it could not perform well, it closed Finance Division and converted the business into technical solution development and customer service packs. Thereafter, the Company engaged in the business of Pioneering Broadband, Virtual Event & Providing Mobile Roaming Servicing & Solutions.



Due to fast changes in technologies and market developments, this business suffered resulting in depleted revenues and operating assets. In this context, it was important to explore other lines of business to revive the company. During 1999-2000 the company made a diversification by entering into Web-Multimedia/Software Tools.



It is also focusing on Customized Enterprise Content Delivery Network, a private Corporate Channel of BroadBand quality.During 2009-10, the Company developed and deployed a B2B live Text Chat Platform (Multi - Panelist & Multiple Levels of Moderation) with a video featurepp, for Intel India. 7 Virtual Events were then created and launched for Intel successfully during the year. Second, based on a strategic partnership for India and APAC with 6Connex Inc., it launched a range of next generation Virtual Experience based events for demand generation, customer engagement, collaboration, learning and knowledge management for brands like CNBC/ Web 18, Cisco, Oracle and Intel - both at the India & APAC level.



Third based on technology & market development work done late, in April 2010, VirtualSoft created a new Telecom division to focus on Mobile Roaming Solutions for the global traveller under the brand name Roam1 (www.roam1.com).The Telecom Division launched global roaming solutions and services under the Roam1 brand (www.roam1.com), in FY 2010-11. To synergise the two divisions at a corporate level, the C2E2 Initiative was conceived during 2011-12. C2E2 stands for Connect Communicate Engage Experientially and provides a bridge for the Telecom & Roam 1 Division to collaborate with the Virtual Events and Demand Gen Division in technology & product development, marketing and large partner and account development.



During the year 2013-14, the Company hived off the Roam 1 Divisions running and operating business on a Slump Sale basis to Roam 1 Telecom Ltd, New Delhi effective from 30 June, 2014 for Part Cash and Part Stock leading to Roam 1 becoming a majority held subsidiary of the Company.The Company acquired 98% shares in Empyrean Spirits Pvt Ltd, making it a subsidiary of the Company on August 22, 2024. It sold 100% stake in Roam 1 Telecom Ltd in 2024-25 and has moved away from sim card business.