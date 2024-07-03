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Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd Share Price Live

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16.91
(-0.53%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open17
  • Day's High17.39
  • 52 Wk High28.27
  • Prev. Close17
  • Day's Low16.38
  • 52 Wk Low 14.84
  • Turnover (lac)0.64
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.66
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)84.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

₹17

Prev. Close

₹17

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.64

Day's High

₹17.39

Day's Low

₹16.38

52 Week's High

₹28.27

52 Week's Low

₹14.84

Book Value

₹6.66

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

84.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2025

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5 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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12 Mar 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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7 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

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Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:29 AM
May-2026Apr-2026Mar-2026Feb-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.38%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 67.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

35.9

10.3

10.3

10.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-21.03

-21.5

-20.37

-19.44

Net Worth

14.87

-11.2

-10.07

-9.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.31

0.9

1.01

1.1

yoy growth (%)

44.87

-10.58

-8.35

9.79

Raw materials

-1.16

-0.83

-0.75

-0.77

As % of sales

88.36

91.71

74.91

69.83

Employee costs

-0.45

-0.51

-0.44

-0.64

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.54

-0.6

-0.48

-0.77

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.2

-0.01

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.27

0.27

0.08

0.25

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.87

-10.58

-8.35

9.79

Op profit growth

-13.65

28.86

-24.12

65.96

EBIT growth

-7.02

12.86

-33.55

71.19

Net profit growth

-8.5

26.11

-37.79

74.27

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

13.33

10.92

5.12

3.59

3.08

Excise Duty

4.46

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.86

10.92

5.12

3.59

3.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

0.9

0.02

0.01

0.01

Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,238.6

47.5190,089.685710.893,046119.9

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

3,479.9

75.7846,606.77175.160.261,503.71242.67

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

1,313.95

92.9234,741.51101.670.762,247.8170.84

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

567.4

58.7415,870.7557.450.95992.9262.36

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

TI

430.7

42.1410,645.65-16.890.23949.49121.44

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gokul Tandan

Director

Rajendra V Kulkarni

Independent Non Executive Women Director

Geeta Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vikram Grover

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjay Kumar Jain

Executive Director / Joint Managing Director / CEO

Shantanu Upadhyay

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjeev K Jha

Registered Office

S-101 Panchsheel Park,

New Delhi - 110017

Tel: 91-11-4270191

Website: http://www.virtsoft.com; www.vreach.net

Email: secretarial@virtsoft.com; sales@virtsoft.com

Registrar Office

T-34 2nd Floor,

Okhla Industria Area, Phase-II,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-011-26387281/82/8

Website: www.masserv.com

Email: info@masserv.com

Summary

Kati Patang Lifestyle Limited was initially incorporated as Suri Capital & Leasing Limited in 1992. The name of the Company was changed from Suri Capital & Leasing Ltd. to VirtuaiSoft System Limited o...
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Reports by Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd share price today?

The Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd is ₹84.86 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd is 0 and 2.54 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd is ₹14.84 and ₹28.27 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd?

Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.48%, 3 Years at 64.19%, 1 Year at -34.00%, 6 Month at -19.05%, 3 Month at -27.80% and 1 Month at -7.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.39 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 67.60 %

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