Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹17
Prev. Close₹17
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.64
Day's High₹17.39
Day's Low₹16.38
52 Week's High₹28.27
52 Week's Low₹14.84
Book Value₹6.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)84.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
35.9
10.3
10.3
10.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-21.03
-21.5
-20.37
-19.44
Net Worth
14.87
-11.2
-10.07
-9.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.31
0.9
1.01
1.1
yoy growth (%)
44.87
-10.58
-8.35
9.79
Raw materials
-1.16
-0.83
-0.75
-0.77
As % of sales
88.36
91.71
74.91
69.83
Employee costs
-0.45
-0.51
-0.44
-0.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.54
-0.6
-0.48
-0.77
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.2
-0.01
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.27
0.27
0.08
0.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.87
-10.58
-8.35
9.79
Op profit growth
-13.65
28.86
-24.12
65.96
EBIT growth
-7.02
12.86
-33.55
71.19
Net profit growth
-8.5
26.11
-37.79
74.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
13.33
10.92
5.12
3.59
3.08
Excise Duty
4.46
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.86
10.92
5.12
3.59
3.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0.9
0.02
0.01
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,238.6
|47.51
|90,089.68
|571
|0.89
|3,046
|119.9
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
3,479.9
|75.78
|46,606.77
|175.16
|0.26
|1,503.71
|242.67
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
1,313.95
|92.92
|34,741.51
|101.67
|0.76
|2,247.8
|170.84
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
567.4
|58.74
|15,870.75
|57.45
|0.95
|992.92
|62.36
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
TI
430.7
|42.14
|10,645.65
|-16.89
|0.23
|949.49
|121.44
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gokul Tandan
Director
Rajendra V Kulkarni
Independent Non Executive Women Director
Geeta Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vikram Grover
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjay Kumar Jain
Executive Director / Joint Managing Director / CEO
Shantanu Upadhyay
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjeev K Jha
S-101 Panchsheel Park,
New Delhi - 110017
Tel: 91-11-4270191
Website: http://www.virtsoft.com; www.vreach.net
Email: secretarial@virtsoft.com; sales@virtsoft.com
T-34 2nd Floor,
Okhla Industria Area, Phase-II,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-011-26387281/82/8
Website: www.masserv.com
Email: info@masserv.com
Summary
Kati Patang Lifestyle Limited was initially incorporated as Suri Capital & Leasing Limited in 1992. The name of the Company was changed from Suri Capital & Leasing Ltd. to VirtuaiSoft System Limited o...
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Reports by Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd
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