Board Meeting 30 May 2026 25 May 2026

Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financials for querter and year ending on 31st March 2026 Outcome of Board Meeting- Annual Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/05/2026)

Board Meeting 31 Mar 2026 23 Mar 2026

Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/03/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve General Purpose as per legislation Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.03.2026)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2026 23 Mar 2026

Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Raising of Funds by by way of making calls on the outstanding partly paid-up equity shares of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting- Call Money on partly paid shares First & Final Call on partly paid shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:26.03.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Mar 2026 6 Mar 2026

Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Preferential Issue of shares Outcome Of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/03/2026)

Board Meeting 3 Mar 2026 26 Feb 2026

Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Discuss & approve and pursue Fund raising. Board Meeting Outcome. (As per BSE announcement dated on :03.03.2026)

Board Meeting 21 Feb 2026 18 Feb 2026

Inter alia, to consider the following businesses: 1. Conversion of Warrants into Equity shares of the company as per terms of conversion of Issuance of warrant & exercise of option by warrant holders. 2. Consider matters arising out of issuance of equity shares on conversion of warrants. 3. Any other business with the permission of Chair arising out of above business and incidental and ancillary to the business. Conversion of warrants into equity (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/02/2026)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2026 2 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider Quarterly Accounts ending 31st December 2025 BOARD MEETING OUTCOME-QUARTRLY ACCOUNTS AND ACQUISION Quarterly Results for period ending 31-12-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.02.2026)

Board Meeting 28 Jan 2026 28 Jan 2026

Board Meeting outcome

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Consider quarterly Accounts for period ending 30th September 2025 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING-QUARTERLY RESULTS (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2025 5 Sep 2025

Board Meeting outcome

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider Unaudited Quarterly Results-Consolidated & Standalone 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair Outcome of Board Meeting- Approval of Quarterly Unaudited results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2025 4 Jul 2025

Declare Record Date etc in pursuance of Rights Issue

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2025 24 Jun 2025