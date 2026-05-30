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Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd Board Meeting

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16.91
(-0.53%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Virtualsoft Sys. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202625 May 2026
Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financials for querter and year ending on 31st March 2026 Outcome of Board Meeting- Annual Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/05/2026)
Board Meeting31 Mar 202623 Mar 2026
Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/03/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve General Purpose as per legislation Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.03.2026)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202623 Mar 2026
Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Raising of Funds by by way of making calls on the outstanding partly paid-up equity shares of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting- Call Money on partly paid shares First & Final Call on partly paid shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:26.03.2026)
Board Meeting12 Mar 20266 Mar 2026
Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Preferential Issue of shares Outcome Of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/03/2026)
Board Meeting3 Mar 202626 Feb 2026
Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Discuss & approve and pursue Fund raising. Board Meeting Outcome. (As per BSE announcement dated on :03.03.2026)
Board Meeting21 Feb 202618 Feb 2026
Inter alia, to consider the following businesses: 1. Conversion of Warrants into Equity shares of the company as per terms of conversion of Issuance of warrant & exercise of option by warrant holders. 2. Consider matters arising out of issuance of equity shares on conversion of warrants. 3. Any other business with the permission of Chair arising out of above business and incidental and ancillary to the business. Conversion of warrants into equity (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/02/2026)
Board Meeting5 Feb 20262 Feb 2026
Quarterly Results Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider Quarterly Accounts ending 31st December 2025 BOARD MEETING OUTCOME-QUARTRLY ACCOUNTS AND ACQUISION Quarterly Results for period ending 31-12-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.02.2026)
Board Meeting28 Jan 202628 Jan 2026
Board Meeting outcome
Board Meeting14 Nov 202510 Nov 2025
Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Consider quarterly Accounts for period ending 30th September 2025 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING-QUARTERLY RESULTS (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20255 Sep 2025
Board Meeting outcome
Board Meeting14 Aug 20257 Aug 2025
Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider Unaudited Quarterly Results-Consolidated & Standalone 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair Outcome of Board Meeting- Approval of Quarterly Unaudited results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025
Board Meeting4 Jul 20254 Jul 2025
Declare Record Date etc in pursuance of Rights Issue
Board Meeting27 Jun 202524 Jun 2025
Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of Funds & other matters Board Meeting outcome: 1. Raising of fund by Rights Issue 2. Appointment of Joint Managing Director & CEO 3. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for Five years Rights Issue Change in Designation of Executive Director & thereupon Appointment of JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for a term of Five Years (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/06/2025)

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