|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2026
|25 May 2026
|Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financials for querter and year ending on 31st March 2026 Outcome of Board Meeting- Annual Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/05/2026)
|Board Meeting
|31 Mar 2026
|23 Mar 2026
|Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/03/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve General Purpose as per legislation Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.03.2026)
|Board Meeting
|26 Mar 2026
|23 Mar 2026
|Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Raising of Funds by by way of making calls on the outstanding partly paid-up equity shares of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting- Call Money on partly paid shares First & Final Call on partly paid shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:26.03.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Mar 2026
|6 Mar 2026
|Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Preferential Issue of shares Outcome Of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/03/2026)
|Board Meeting
|3 Mar 2026
|26 Feb 2026
|Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Discuss & approve and pursue Fund raising. Board Meeting Outcome. (As per BSE announcement dated on :03.03.2026)
|Board Meeting
|21 Feb 2026
|18 Feb 2026
|Inter alia, to consider the following businesses: 1. Conversion of Warrants into Equity shares of the company as per terms of conversion of Issuance of warrant & exercise of option by warrant holders. 2. Consider matters arising out of issuance of equity shares on conversion of warrants. 3. Any other business with the permission of Chair arising out of above business and incidental and ancillary to the business. Conversion of warrants into equity (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/02/2026)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2026
|2 Feb 2026
|Quarterly Results Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider Quarterly Accounts ending 31st December 2025 BOARD MEETING OUTCOME-QUARTRLY ACCOUNTS AND ACQUISION Quarterly Results for period ending 31-12-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|28 Jan 2026
|28 Jan 2026
|Board Meeting outcome
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|10 Nov 2025
|Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Consider quarterly Accounts for period ending 30th September 2025 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING-QUARTERLY RESULTS (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2025
|5 Sep 2025
|Board Meeting outcome
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2025
|7 Aug 2025
|Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider Unaudited Quarterly Results-Consolidated & Standalone 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair Outcome of Board Meeting- Approval of Quarterly Unaudited results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025
|Board Meeting
|4 Jul 2025
|4 Jul 2025
|Declare Record Date etc in pursuance of Rights Issue
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2025
|24 Jun 2025
|Kati Patang Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of Funds & other matters Board Meeting outcome: 1. Raising of fund by Rights Issue 2. Appointment of Joint Managing Director & CEO 3. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for Five years Rights Issue Change in Designation of Executive Director & thereupon Appointment of JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for a term of Five Years (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/06/2025)
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