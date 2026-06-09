Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,238.6
|47.51
|90,089.68
|571
|0.89
|3,046
|119.9
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
3,479.9
|75.78
|46,606.77
|175.16
|0.26
|1,503.71
|242.67
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
1,313.95
|92.92
|34,741.51
|101.67
|0.76
|2,247.8
|170.84
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
567.4
|58.74
|15,870.75
|57.45
|0.95
|992.92
|62.36
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
TI
430.7
|42.14
|10,645.65
|-16.89
|0.23
|949.49
|121.44
No Record Found
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