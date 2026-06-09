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Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd Balance Sheet

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16.75
(-0.95%)
Jun 9, 2026|07:56:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

35.9

10.3

10.3

10.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-21.03

-21.5

-20.37

-19.44

Net Worth

14.87

-11.2

-10.07

-9.14

Minority Interest

Debt

12.25

21.75

20.99

19.85

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

27.12

10.55

10.92

10.71

Fixed Assets

1.03

1.05

1.05

1.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

19.02

9.26

9.26

9.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.46

-0.04

0.09

0.16

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0.54

0.86

0.7

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

5.7

0.33

0.43

1.22

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.64

-0.96

-0.65

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.2

-0.28

-0.24

-1.11

Cash

1.61

0.3

0.52

0.23

Total Assets

27.12

10.56

10.92

10.7

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