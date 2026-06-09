Kati patang Lifestyle Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
35.9
10.3
10.3
10.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-21.03
-21.5
-20.37
-19.44
Net Worth
14.87
-11.2
-10.07
-9.14
Minority Interest
Debt
12.25
21.75
20.99
19.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
27.12
10.55
10.92
10.71
Fixed Assets
1.03
1.05
1.05
1.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.02
9.26
9.26
9.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.46
-0.04
0.09
0.16
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0.54
0.86
0.7
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.7
0.33
0.43
1.22
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.64
-0.96
-0.65
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.2
-0.28
-0.24
-1.11
Cash
1.61
0.3
0.52
0.23
Total Assets
27.12
10.56
10.92
10.7
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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