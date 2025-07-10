2:7 Rights Issues of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that KATI PATANG LIFESTYLE LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE KATI PATANG LIFESTYLE LIMITED (531126) RECORD DATE 10.07.2025 PURPOSE Issue of 02 (TWO) Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs. 10/- per share on Rights Basis for every 07 (SEVEN) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 10/07/2025 DR-670/2025-2026 *Note: Issue Price of Rs.20/- is payable as Rs.10/- per Share on Application and Rs.10/- per Share on One or More subsequent Calls. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 08.07.2025)