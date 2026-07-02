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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Reserves
6.73
3.18
3.15
3.14
Net Worth
6.76
3.21
3.18
3.17
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
36.72
20.85
13.02
9.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
36.72
20.85
13.02
9.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.14
0.29
0.27
0.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,067.05
|14.32
|7,47,876.78
|14,526
|5.32
|58,052
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,041
|14.08
|4,22,393.96
|7,975
|4.61
|38,641
|199.32
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,077.5
|23.43
|2,92,397.41
|-900
|5.01
|12,890
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
174.05
|14.24
|1,72,371.28
|3,037.1
|6.69
|18,362.8
|64.18
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,421.1
|34.58
|1,39,276.04
|541.3
|3.59
|12,956.5
|221.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & Executive Director
Pavan Kumar
WTD & Executive Director
Paratosh Kumar
Independent Director
Shubhi Kesarwani
Independent Director
Anand Ramanlal Karwa
Independent Director
Sanjeev Kumar Sinha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anmol Gupta
5thFlr A-5 Sector 68 Grovy-,
Optiva Gautam Buddha Nagar,
Uttar Pradesh - 201301
Tel: +91 92208 41199
Website: https://kratikal.com/
Email: cs@kratikal.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Kratikal Tech Ltd
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