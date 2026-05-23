Board Meeting 23 May 2026 20 May 2026

Audited Results. KS Smart Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026. With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board has approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :23.05.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

Soma Papers & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On December 31 2025. Declaration of unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial results for the quarter and nine month ended December 2025 of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 21 Jan 2026 21 Jan 2026

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 21, 2026 pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 15 Jan 2026 9 Jan 2026

Inter alia, to transact, consider and approve :- 1. Change in the Board of Directors of the company. 2. Change in the Key Managerial Personnels (KMPs) of the Company. 3. Reconstitution of the following Board Committees of the Company: a) Audit Committee b) Nomination and Remuneration Committee c) Stakeholders Relationship Committee d) Risk Management Committee e) Corporate Social Responsibility Committee 4. Taking note of Promoter reclassification pursuant to Regulation 31(10) of SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 15.01.2025 has approved the changes in the management of the Company as per the file attached herewith. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 15, 2026 pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 15.01.2026)

Board Meeting 25 Dec 2025 22 Dec 2025

Inter alia the following: - 1. To consider and approve the Name change of the Company. 2. To consider and approve the shifting of the registered office from one state to another state. 3. To consider granting loans, guarantees, security, or making investments exceeding the prescribed limits, and to pass enabling resolutions and authorizations as required under Section 186. 4. To consider and approve the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the Company. 5. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chairperson, including matters incidental, ancillary, or consequential to the above items. The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on December 25, 2025, has duly considered and approved the items as mentioned in the disclosure herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.12.2025)

Board Meeting 8 Dec 2025 8 Dec 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th December 2025.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

Soma Papers & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2025 Results - Financial Results for September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) along with the Limited review report and noting of resignation of existing statutory auditors. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 6 Oct 2025 6 Oct 2025

Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting for update on acquisition and allotment of securities.

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2025 4 Sep 2025

Outcome of Board meeting held on 04.09.2025

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 8 Aug 2025

Soma Papers & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2025 Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025

Preferential Issue of shares & Inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds through the issuance of one or more instruments, including equity shares, warrants convertible into equity shares, or other securities, by way of preferential issue, private placement or any other permissible mode(s), in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, and other applicable laws, subject to necessary approvals including approval of the shareholders and other statutory/regulatory authorities, as may be required. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors in their meeting held on 07th August 2025 have inter-alia considered and approved the matters as enclosed in the outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07.08.2025)

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2025 19 Jun 2025