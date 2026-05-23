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KS Smart Technlogies Limited Board Meeting

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176.25
(-4.99%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Soma Papers CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 May 202620 May 2026
Audited Results. KS Smart Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026. With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board has approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :23.05.2026)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20266 Feb 2026
Soma Papers & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On December 31 2025. Declaration of unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial results for the quarter and nine month ended December 2025 of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 13.02.2026)
Board Meeting21 Jan 202621 Jan 2026
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 21, 2026 pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting15 Jan 20269 Jan 2026
Inter alia, to transact, consider and approve :- 1. Change in the Board of Directors of the company. 2. Change in the Key Managerial Personnels (KMPs) of the Company. 3. Reconstitution of the following Board Committees of the Company: a) Audit Committee b) Nomination and Remuneration Committee c) Stakeholders Relationship Committee d) Risk Management Committee e) Corporate Social Responsibility Committee 4. Taking note of Promoter reclassification pursuant to Regulation 31(10) of SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 15.01.2025 has approved the changes in the management of the Company as per the file attached herewith. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 15, 2026 pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 15.01.2026)
Board Meeting25 Dec 202522 Dec 2025
Inter alia the following: - 1. To consider and approve the Name change of the Company. 2. To consider and approve the shifting of the registered office from one state to another state. 3. To consider granting loans, guarantees, security, or making investments exceeding the prescribed limits, and to pass enabling resolutions and authorizations as required under Section 186. 4. To consider and approve the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the Company. 5. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chairperson, including matters incidental, ancillary, or consequential to the above items. The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on December 25, 2025, has duly considered and approved the items as mentioned in the disclosure herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.12.2025)
Board Meeting8 Dec 20258 Dec 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th December 2025.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20256 Nov 2025
Soma Papers & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2025 Results - Financial Results for September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) along with the Limited review report and noting of resignation of existing statutory auditors. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting6 Oct 20256 Oct 2025
Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting for update on acquisition and allotment of securities.
Board Meeting4 Sep 20254 Sep 2025
Outcome of Board meeting held on 04.09.2025
Board Meeting14 Aug 20258 Aug 2025
Soma Papers & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2025 Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20254 Aug 2025
Preferential Issue of shares & Inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds through the issuance of one or more instruments, including equity shares, warrants convertible into equity shares, or other securities, by way of preferential issue, private placement or any other permissible mode(s), in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, and other applicable laws, subject to necessary approvals including approval of the shareholders and other statutory/regulatory authorities, as may be required. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors in their meeting held on 07th August 2025 have inter-alia considered and approved the matters as enclosed in the outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07.08.2025)
Board Meeting19 Jun 202519 Jun 2025
Outcome of board meeting to shift the registered office of the Company from State of Maharashtra to State of Telangana

Soma Papers: Related News

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