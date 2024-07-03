Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorPaper
Open₹179.8
Prev. Close₹176.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹179.8
Day's Low₹176.25
52 Week's High₹290.95
52 Week's Low₹65.26
Book Value₹13.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,891.73
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.4
1.4
1.4
1.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.36
-1.17
-0.81
-0.86
Net Worth
0.03
0.23
0.59
0.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.53
-0.11
-0.01
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.13
Working capital
0.36
-0.56
-0.04
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
65.39
342.9
-46.31
-11
EBIT growth
-559.45
785.19
19.58
-83.38
Net profit growth
-553.51
785.19
-91.2
125.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
1,311.92
688.26
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,311.92
688.26
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.96
8.32
0.02
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
349.75
|25.33
|6,341.62
|82.56
|0
|1,807
|274.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
498.5
|21.44
|3,292.59
|48.86
|0.6
|707.33
|427.59
KS Smart Technlogies Limited
176.25
|0
|2,891.73
|-0.18
|0
|2.03
|13.52
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
228.05
|21.21
|1,438.27
|17.39
|0.84
|591.78
|311.24
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
60.76
|64.64
|1,208.21
|7.72
|0.82
|527.05
|97.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
V. Priya Darshini Lakshmi
Independent Director
Mounika Pammi
Independent Director
Kuntala Rani Roy
Independent Director
G Shivashankar Reddy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Komal Agarwal
G D Somani Marg,
Panchak,
Maharashtra - 422101
Tel: 91-022-22626262
Website: http://www.somapapers.in
Email: contactus@somapapers.in
19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,
1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,
Mumbai - 400 059
Tel: 022 - 42270400
Website: www.adriotcorporate.com
Email: info@adroitcorporate.com
Summary
Soma Papers & Industries Limited (SPIL), an associate of the Parijat Enterprises Group, was incorporated in 1992 to takeover the hived of Coating Division of Shree Vindhya Papers. It manufactures Coat...
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Reports by KS Smart Technlogies Limited
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