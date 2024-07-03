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KS Smart Technlogies Limited Share Price Live

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176.25
(0.00%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:53:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open179.8
  • Day's High179.8
  • 52 Wk High290.95
  • Prev. Close176.25
  • Day's Low176.25
  • 52 Wk Low 65.26
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.52
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,891.73
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

KS Smart Technlogies Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

₹179.8

Prev. Close

₹176.25

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.02

Day's High

₹179.8

Day's Low

₹176.25

52 Week's High

₹290.95

52 Week's Low

₹65.26

Book Value

₹13.52

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,891.73

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

KS Smart Technlogies Limited Corporate Action

4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2025

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20 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Dec 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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KS Smart Technlogies Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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KS Smart Technlogies Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:37 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Oct-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.94%

Non-Promoter- 8.54%

Institutions: 8.54%

Non-Institutions: 30.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

KS Smart Technlogies Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.36

-1.17

-0.81

-0.86

Net Worth

0.03

0.23

0.59

0.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.53

-0.11

-0.01

-0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.13

Working capital

0.36

-0.56

-0.04

0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

65.39

342.9

-46.31

-11

EBIT growth

-559.45

785.19

19.58

-83.38

Net profit growth

-553.51

785.19

-91.2

125.81

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

1,311.92

688.26

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,311.92

688.26

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.96

8.32

0.02

0.06

KS Smart Technlogies Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

349.75

25.336,341.6282.5601,807274.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

498.5

21.443,292.5948.860.6707.33427.59

KS Smart Technlogies Limited

176.25

02,891.73-0.1802.0313.52

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

228.05

21.211,438.2717.390.84591.78311.24

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

60.76

64.641,208.217.720.82527.0597.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KS Smart Technlogies Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

V. Priya Darshini Lakshmi

Independent Director

Mounika Pammi

Independent Director

Kuntala Rani Roy

Independent Director

G Shivashankar Reddy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Komal Agarwal

Registered Office

G D Somani Marg,

Panchak,

Maharashtra - 422101

Tel: 91-022-22626262

Website: http://www.somapapers.in

Email: contactus@somapapers.in

Registrar Office

19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,

1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,

Mumbai - 400 059

Tel: 022 - 42270400

Website: www.adriotcorporate.com

Email: info@adroitcorporate.com

Summary

Soma Papers & Industries Limited (SPIL), an associate of the Parijat Enterprises Group, was incorporated in 1992 to takeover the hived of Coating Division of Shree Vindhya Papers. It manufactures Coat...
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Reports by KS Smart Technlogies Limited

Company FAQs

What is the KS Smart Technlogies Limited share price today?

The KS Smart Technlogies Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹176.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of KS Smart Technlogies Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KS Smart Technlogies Limited is ₹2891.73 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of KS Smart Technlogies Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of KS Smart Technlogies Limited is 0 and 13.03 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KS Smart Technlogies Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KS Smart Technlogies Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KS Smart Technlogies Limited is ₹65.26 and ₹290.95 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of KS Smart Technlogies Limited?

KS Smart Technlogies Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 92.18%, 1 Year at 143.78%, 6 Month at 122.26%, 3 Month at -18.80% and 1 Month at -28.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KS Smart Technlogies Limited?

The shareholding pattern of KS Smart Technlogies Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 60.95 %
Institutions - 8.55 %
Public - 30.50 %

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