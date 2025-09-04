We have pleasure in presenting the 34th Directors Report together with the audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2025.
(Rs. In Lakhs)
|
Particulars
|
Standalone
|2024-25
|2023-24
|
Revenue from Operations
|--
|--
|
Other Income (Including Exceptional Items)
|--
|36.11
|
Total Expenses
|19.44
|71.97
|
Profit/loss before Depreciation, Finance Costs, Exceptional items and Tax Expense
|(19.44)
|(35.86)
|
Less: Depreciation/ Amortisation/ Impairment
|--
|--
|
Profit /loss before Finance Costs, Exceptional items and Tax Expense
|(19.44)
|(35.86)
|
Less: Finance Costs
|--
|--
|
Profit /loss before Exceptional items and Tax Expense
|(19.44)
|(35.86)
|
Add/(less): Exceptional items
|--
|--
|
Profit /loss before Tax Expense
|(19.44)
|(35.86)
|
Less: Tax Expense (Current & Deferred)
|--
|--
|
Profit / (Loss) for the year (1)
|(19.44)
|(35.86)
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|--
|--
|
Total Income
|--
|36.11
|
Balance of profit /loss for earlier years
|(234.25)
|(198.39)
|
Less: Transfer to Reserves
|(19.44)
|(35.86)
|
Less: Dividend paid on Equity Shares
|--
|--
|
Less: Dividend Distribution Tax
|--
|--
|
Balance carried forward
|(253.69)
|(234.25)
|
Earning per Equity Share Basic Diluted (in Rs.)
|(1.39) (1.39)
|(2.56) (2.56)
During the Year under the review, the Company has incurred loss of Rs. (19.44) Lakhs when compared to the loss of Rs. (35.86) incurred in the previous financial year ending 31.03.2024.
In order to conserve cash for the Companys operations, the Directors do not recommend any dividend for the year under review.
The information on Companys affairs and related aspects is provided under Management Discussion and Analysis report, which has been prepared, inter-alia, in compliance with Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015 and forms part of this Report.
Pursuant to provisions of Section 134 (3) (j) of the Companies Act, 2013, the company has not proposed to transfer any amount to general reserves account of the company during the year under review.
The closing balance of reserves, including retained earnings, of the Company as at March, 31st 2025 is Rs. (136.35) Lakhs.
During the period under review and the date of Boards Report there was no change in the nature of Business.
Mr. Narasimharao Anumala, Mr. Anumala Ramesh Choudary and Ms. Anupama Anumala had entered into a Share Purchase Agreement dated March 13th 2024 with the erstwhile promoters of the Company viz, Mr. Vikram Somani, Mr. Bharat Krishnakumar Somani, Somani Vikram HUF, Mrs. Asha Somani, Mrs. Saraswati Somani, SRS Trading & Agencies Pvt Ltd, Oricon Enterprises Ltd, for acquisition of 6,94,130 (Six Lakhs Ninety-Four Thousand One Hundred and Thirty) Equity Shares, representing 49.50% (Forty Nine point Five Percent) of the Voting Equity Share Capital of the Target Company at a negotiated price of Rs.5.00/— (Five Rupees) per Share, aggregating to an amount of Rs. 34,70,650/- (Rupees Thirty-Four Lakhs Seventy Thousand Six Hundred and Fifty Only).
The said acquisition by Mr. Narasimharao Anumala, Mr. Anumala Ramesh Choudary and Ms. Anupama Anumala (Acquirers) had triggered the Open Offer in terms of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011 and accordingly all the due procedure for the Open Offer was duly followed by the acquirers and completed successfully and the control and ownership of the Company got vested in the hands of the acquirers.
The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 07th August 2025 and members at their Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 04.09.2025 have approved the following:
Further, the proposed allottees, Mr. Shankar Varadharajan (Acquirer-1) and Mr. Anancha Perumal Selvi Keshav (Acquirer-2) (hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Acquirers"), along with Mr. Rohan Ramaswamy (PAC-1), Mr. Subramanyam Venkatesh (PAC-2), and Mr. Seethapathi Vignesh (PAC-3) (PAC- 1, PAC-2, and PAC-3 hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Persons Acting in Concert" / "PACs"), have triggered the open offer process pursuant to Regulation 3(1) and Regulation 4 of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011 via a Public Announcement dated 07th August 2025.
Upon completion of the open offer process, the Acquirers, together with the PACs, shall be classified as Promoters of the Company, and the existing Promoter and Promoter Group shall be reclassified as Public Shareholders.
The Authorised share capital of the Company as on 31.03.2025 is Rs. 5,00,00,000/- divided into 50,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each.
Members in their EGM held on 04.09.2025 have increased the authorized share capital from Rs. 5,00,00,000 (Rupees Five Crore) divided into 50,00,000 (Fifty Lakhs) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to Rs. 1,65,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Hundred & Sixty-Five Crore) divided into 16,50,00,000 (Sixteen Crore Fifty Lakhs) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each
The Paid-up share capital of the Company as on 31.03.2025 is Rs. 1,40,21,500/- divided into 14,02,150 equity shares of Rs.10/- each.
Pursuant to Section 92 of the Act read with the applicable Rules, the Annual Return for the year ended 31st March, 2025 can be accessed on the Companys website at https://www.somapapers.in/.
The Company has no subsidiary Companies/Joint Venture or Associate Company as on 31st March 2025.
The Company has not accepted any public deposits during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 and as such, no amount of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.
Since the Company has not accepted any deposits during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025, there has been no non-compliance with the requirements of the Act.
Pursuant to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) notification dated 22nd January 2019 amending the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, the Company is required to file with the Registrar of Companies (ROC) requisite returns in Form DPT-3 for outstanding receipt of money/loan by the Company, which is not considered as deposits.
The Company has complied with this requirement within the prescribed timelines.
There were no loans given, guarantees/ securities provided by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review. The details of Investments made by the company have been disclosed in the Notes to Accounts of the financial statements.
The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, were not applicable to the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025.
There were no material Orders passed by Courts/Regulations and Tribunals impacting the going concern status of the company and its future operations.
The Company filed an application in Form INC-23 with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for shifting of its registered office from the State of Maharashtra to the State of Telangana. The Regional Director, Western Region, Mumbai, vide Order No. Sec 13(4)/ROC Mumbai/AB2842391/RD Mumbai/2025 dated 28th May, 2025, approved the said application for change of registered office.Pursuant to the aforesaid approval, the registered office of the Company has been shifted w.e.f., 19.06.2025 from:Unit No. 8A, 1st Floor, Plot No. 212, Mohatta Bhuvan, Laxminarsingh Papan Marg, Off Dr. E. Moses Road, Gandhi Nagar, Worli, Mumbai – 400018, Maharashtrato: S. No. 18, 3rd Floor, B Block, Win Win Hub, JNTU, Hitech City Main Road, Madhapur, Khanamet, Rangareddy – 500081, Telangana, India
Resignation of Mr. Dharmesh Shantilal Shah as an Independent Director w.e.f., 13.08.2024 Resignation of Mr. Bharat Somani as Managing Director w.e.f., 13.08.2024
Resignation of Mr. Vikram Krishnakumar Somani as Whole-time Director w.e.f., 13.08.2024 Resignation of Mr. Prabhakar Reddy Palakolanu as Independent Director w.e.f., 14.08.2025
Appointment of Ms. Kuntala Rani Roy as an Independent Director w.e.f. 13.08.2024 Appointment of Mrs. Mounika Pammi as an Independent Director w.e.f., 14.08.2025
The Board places on record its sincere appreciation for the services rendered by the resigning directors.
The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with both the criteria of independence as prescribed under sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Reg.16(1)(b) read with Reg. 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015.
In compliance with Rule 6 of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, all the PIDs of the Company have registered themselves with the India Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), Manesar and have included their names in the databank of Independent Directors within the statutory timeline.
The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with Schedule IV of the Act and the Companys Code of Conduct. In terms of Reg. 25(8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence.
During the year, Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s).
Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134(3)(c) and 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and on the basis of explanation given by the executives of the Company and subject to disclosures in the Annual Accounts of the Company from time to time, we state as under:
19. BOARD EVALUATION:
Evaluation of all Board members is performed on an annual basis. The evaluation is performed by the Board and Independent Directors with specific focus on the performance and effective functioning of the Board and Individual Directors.
In line with Securities and Exchange Board of India Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2017/004, dated January 5, 2017 and the Companies Amendment Act, 2017 the Company adopted the recommended criteria by Securities and Exchange Board of India.
The Directors were given following Forms for evaluation:
The Directors were requested to give following ratings for each criteria:
The Directors have sent the duly filled forms to the Board. Based on the evaluation done by the Directors, the report on Evaluation was submitted to the Board. And based on the report, the Board of Directors has informed that the performance of Directors is satisfactory.
The Board of Directors duly met Five (05) times during the financial year from 1st April 2024 to 31st March 2025. The dates on which the meetings were held are 27.05.2024, 13.08.2024, 14.11.2024, 07.02.2025 and 13.03.2025 and in respect of which meetings, proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.
|
Name
|Designation
|No of Meetings held
|No of Meetings attended
|
*Mr. Bharat Somani
|Managing Director
|2
|2
|
*Mr. Vikram Krishnakumar Somani
|Whole-Time Director
|2
|2
|
*Mr. Dharmesh Shantilal Shah
|Independent Director
|2
|2
|
Mr. Shivashankar Reddy Gopavarapu
|Independent Director
|5
|5
|
!Mr. Prabhakar Reddy Palakolanu
|Independent Director
|5
|5
|
Ms. V. Priya Darshini Lakshmi
|Whole-Time Director and CFO
|5
|5
|
^Ms. Kuntala Rani Roy
|Independent Director
|3
|3
|
&Mrs. Mounika Pammi
|Independent Director
|NA
|NA
*Resigned w.e.f., 13.08.2024
^Appointed w.e.f., 13.08.2024
!Resigned w.e.f., 14.08.2025
&Appointed w.e.f., 14.08.2025
(I). Terms of reference of Audit committee covers all the matters prescribed under Regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations and Section 177 of the Act, 2013.
The terms of reference of the Audit Committee encompasses the requirements of Section 177 of Companies Act, 2013 and as per Regulation 18 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and, inter alia, includes:
institutions placement, and making appropriate recommendations to the board to take up steps in this matter;
|
Name
|Designation
|Category
|No. of Meetings held during the tenure
|No. of meetings attended
|
^Mr. Prabhakar Reddy P
|Chairperson
|NED (I)
|5
|5
|
#Mr. Vikram Krishnakumar Somani
|Member
|ED
|2
|2
|
#Mr. Dharmesh Shantilal Shah
|Member
|NED (I)
|2
|2
|
##Ms. Kuntala Rani Roy
|Member
|NED (I)
|3
|3
|
Ms. V. Lakshmi Priya Darshini
|Member
|ED
|5
|5
|
&Mrs. Mounika Pammi
|Chairperson
|NED (I)
|NA
|NA
## appointed w.e.f 13.08.2024 # resigned w.e.f. 13.08.2024
^resigned w.e.f. 14.08.2025
&appointed w.e.f., 14.08.2025
During the financial year 2024-25, (2) Two meetings of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee were held on the 13.08.2024 and 07.02.2025.
|
Name
|Designation
|Category
|No. of Meetings held during the tenure
|No. of meetings attended
|
^Mr. Prabhakar Reddy P
|Member
|NED (I)
|2
|2
|
#Mr. Dharmesh Shantilal Shah
|Chairperson
|NED (I)
|1
|1
|
##Ms. Kuntala Rani Roy
|Chairperson
|NED (I)
|1
|1
|
Mr. G. Shivashankar Reddy
|Member
|NED (I)
|2
|2
|
&Mrs. Mounika Pammi
|Member
|NED (I)
|NA
|NA
## appointed w.e.f 13.08.2024 # resigned w.e.f. 13.08.2024
^resigned w.e.f. 14.08.2025
&appointed w.e.f., 14.08.2025
NED (I): Non-Executive Independent director NED: Non-Executive director
The performance evaluation criteria for Independent Directors are already mentioned under the head "Board Evaluation" in Directors Report.
POLICY FOR SELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND DETERMINING DIRECTORS INDEPENDENCE:
This policy sets out the guiding principles for the Nomination & Remuneration Committee for identifying persons who are qualified to become Directors and to determine the independence of Directors, in case of their appointment as independent Directors of the Company.
An independent Director in relation to a Company, means a director other than a managing Director or a whole-time Director or a nominee Director
of fifty lakh rupees or two percent of the paid-up capital of the listed entity, its holding, subsidiary or associate company, respectively, or such higher sum as may be specified;
Provided that in case of a relative, who is an employee other than key managerial personnel, the restriction under this clause shall not apply for his / her employment.
For the purpose of considering the limit of the committee, Audit committee and stakeholders relationship committee of all public limited companies, whether listed or not, shall be included and all other companies including private limited companies, foreign companies and companies under Section 8 of the companies Act, 2013 shall be excluded.
Remuneration policy for Directors, key managerial personnel and other employees:
The objectives of the remuneration policy are to motivate Directors to excel in their performance, recognize their contribution and retain talent in the organization and reward merit.
The remuneration levels are governed by industry pattern, qualifications and experience of the Directors, responsibilities shouldered and individual performance.
Remuneration policy for Directors, key managerial personnel and other employees
0.1 This policy sets out the guiding principles for the Nomination and Remuneration committee for recommending to the Board the remuneration of the Directors, key managerial personnel and other employees of the Company.
In this policy the following terms shall have the following meanings:
3.3. Remuneration to other employees
1.3.1. Employees shall be assigned grades according to their qualifications and work experience, competencies as well as their roles and responsibilities in the organization. Individual remuneration shall be determined within the appropriate grade and shall be based on various factors such as job profile skill sets, seniority, experience and prevailing remuneration levels for equivalent jobs.
For the purpose of considering the limit of the committee, Audit committee and stakeholders relationship committee of all public limited companies, whether listed or not, shall be included and all other companies including private limited companies, foreign companies and companies under section 8 of the companies Act, 2013 shall be excluded.
BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF TERMS OF REFERENCE:
The Committees role includes:
Review of adherence to the service standards adopted by the Company in respect of various services being rendered by the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent;
B. COMPOSITION OF THE COMMITTEE, MEETINGS AND ATTENDANCE DURING THE YEAR:
During the financial year 2024-25, (1) one meeting of the Stakeholders and Relationship Committee meeting was held on 07.02.2025.
|
Name
|Designation
|Category
|No. of Meetings held during the tenure
|No. of meetings attended
|
^Mr. Prabhakar Reddy Palakolanu
|Chairperson
|NED (I)
|1
|1
|
#Mr. Dharmesh Shantilal Shah
|Member
|NED (I)
|-
|-
|
Mr. Shivashankar Reddy Gopavarapu
|Member
|NED (I)
|1
|1
|
Ms. V. Priya Darshini Lakshmi
|Member
|ED
|1
|1
|
&Mrs. Mounika Pammi
|Member
|NED (I)
|-
|-
# resigned w.e.f. 13.08.2024
^resigned w.e.f., 14.08.2025
&appointed w.e.f., 14.08.2025
NED (I): Non-Executive Independent director ED: Executive director
NED: Non-Executive director
DETAILS OF COMPLAINTS/REQUESTS RECEIVED, RESOLVED AND PENDING DURING THE YEAR 2024-25:
|
NUMBER OF COMPLAINTS
|NUMBER
|
Number of complaints received from the investors comprising non-receipt of securities sent for transfer and transmission, complaints received from SEBI / Registrar of Companies / BSE Limited / National Stock Exchange / SCORE and so on
|NIL
|
Number of complaints resolved
|NIL
|
Number of complaints not resolved to the satisfaction of the investors as on March 31, 2025.
|NIL
|
Complaints pending as on March 31, 2025.
|NIL
|
Number of Share transfers pending for approval, as on March 31, 2025.
|NIL
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Act, Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules") read with the relevant circulars and amendments thereto, the amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years from the due date is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"), constituted by the Central Government.
During the Year, no amount of dividend was unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years and therefore no amount is required to be transferred to Investor Education and Provident Fund under the Section 125(1) and Section 125(2) of the Act.
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Act, Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules") read with the relevant circulars and amendments thereto, the amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years from the due date is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"), constituted by the Central Government.
During the Year, no amount of dividend was unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years and therefore no amount is required to be transferred to Investor Education and Provident Fund under the Section 125(1) and Section 125(2) of the Act.
Pursuant to Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, the Company has in place a Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle Blower policy to report genuine concerns, grievances, frauds and mismanagements, if any. The Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower policy has posted on the website of the Company https://www.somapapers.in/.
Our Company has formulated a policy on related party transactions which is also available on Companys website at https://www.somapapers.in/. This policy deals with the review and approval of related party transactions.
All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There were no material significant related party transactions made by the Company with the Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or the Senior Management which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.
Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in the prescribed Form AOC-2 is appended as Annexure III which forms part of this Report.
All related party transactions were placed before the Audit Committee/Board for approval. Prior approval of the Audit Committee was obtained for the transactions which are foreseen and are in repetitive in nature. Members may refer to notes to the financial statements which sets out related party disclosures pursuant to IND AS-24.
SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandate that the transfer, except transmission and transposition, of securities shall be carried out in dematerialized form only with effect from 1st April 2019. In view of the numerous advantages offered by the Depository system as well as to avoid frauds, members holding shares in physical mode are advised to avail of the facility of dematerialization from either of the depositories. The Company has, directly as well as through its RTA, sent intimation to shareholders who are holding shares in physical form, advising them to get the shares dematerialized.
The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2018. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed, and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company, as well as the consequences of violation. The policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by employees and to maintain the highest ethical standards of dealing in Company securities.
The Insider Trading Policy of the Company covering code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information and code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading is available on our website (www.somapapers.in). All the Board Members and Senior Management Personnel have confirmed compliance with the Code.
M/s. GMJ & Co, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (FRN:103429W) were appointed as Statutory Auditors for 5 years in 32nd Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of 37th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2028.
Emphasis of Matter
Reply to the Emphasis Matter:
The bank has auctioned the Land, Factory Premises. Plant and Machinery. ‘inventory and other assets lying at Nasik in Financial Year 2007-08 which was approved by the Debt Recovery Tribunal. Auction proceeds received by bank has been utilised to repay Bank Cash Credit Liabilities. Debentures with interest. Electricity charges. deposit given to Labour court for Labour settlement. SICOM Loans and other related expenses. The accounting of the above transaction has been done in previous years on the basis of communication from bank. No confirmation from debenture holders, electricity department Sales Tax Authority or Labour court have been received against the proceeds distributed by Bank
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, the company has appointed M/s. GMJ & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act,2013.
The Secretarial Audit report is annexed here with as Annexure ‘I and forms an integral part to this report.
The observations of the auditors contained in their Report have been adequately dealt with in the Notes to the Accounts which are self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further comments.
As required under Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Company has obtained a Secretarial Audit Report. The report contains qualifications same are mentioned in the report.
The Company has in house Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The scope and authority of the Internal Audit function is defined by the Audit Committee. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board.
The Internal Audit Department monitors and evaluates the efficiency and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedure sand policies of the Company.
Based on the internal audit function, the company undertakes corrective action in their respective areas and there by strengthens the control system. Significant audit observations and recommendations along with the corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.
Management discussion and analysis report for the year under review as stipulated under Regulation 34 (e) read with schedule V, Part B of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 with the stock exchange in India is annexed herewith as Annexure- II to this report.
In terms of Regulations 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence.
During the year, Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s).
Pursuant to Schedule V of the SEBI(LODR)Regulations, 2015 a Corporate Governance Report is not applicable to the Company.
The Company familiarises its Independent Directors on their appointment as such on the Board with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, etc. through familiarization programme. The Company also conducts orientation programme upon induction of new Directors, as well as other initiatives to update the Directors on a continuing basis. The familiarization programme for Independent Directors is disclosed on the Companys website https://www.somapapers.in/ .
The particulars as prescribed under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013, is provided hereunder:
Your Companys operations are not energy intensive. Adequate measures have been taken to conserve energy wherever possible by using energy efficient computers and purchase of energy efficient equipment.
Foreign Exchange Earnings: NIL Foreign Exchange Outgo: NIL
The Company has in place a Policy for Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at Workplace. Appropriate reporting mechanisms are in place for ensuring protection against Sexual Harassment and the right to work with dignity. During the year under review, the Company has not received any complaints in this regard.
Further, the provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 were not applicable to the company during the review period.
A table containing the particulars in accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act, read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is appended as Annexure IV to this Report.
A statement showing the names of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the name of every employee is annexed to this Annual report as Annexure IV.
During the year, NONE of the employees is drawing a remuneration of Rs.1,02,00,000/- and above per annum or Rs.8,50,000/- and above in aggregate per month, the limits specified under the Section 197(12) of the Companies Act,2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.
None of the Independent / Non-Executive Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company which in the Judgment of the Board may affect the independence of the Directors.
The Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements as designed and implemented by the Company are adequate. The Company maintains appropriate system of internal control, including monitoring procedures, to ensure that all assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorized use or disposition. Company policies, guidelines and procedures provide for adequate checks and balances, and are meant to ensure that all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.
During the period under review, there is no material or serious observations have been noticed for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.
Further, details of internal financial control and its adequacy are included in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report which is appended as Annexure IV and forms part of this Report.
During the Financial Year 2024-25, the Auditors have not reported any matter under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under section 134(3) (ca) of the Companies Act, 2013.
There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report.
The Company has devised proper systems and is in the process to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.
According to the Directors of the Company, elements of risk that could threaten the existence of the Company are minimal. Hence, no separate risk management policy is formulated by the Company
The Company is aware of the importance of environmentally clean and safe operations. The Companys policy requires conduct of operations in such a manner, so as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliances, environmental regulations and preservation of natural resources.
Maintenance of Cost Records as specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable to the Company.
In adherence to the provisions of Section 134(3)(e) and 178(1) & (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors upon recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved a policy on Directors appointment and remuneration, including, criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters. The said Policy extract uploaded on the Companys website at https://www.somapapers.in/ available on our website.
During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in the name of the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
The Company is not a NBFC, Housing Companies etc., and hence Industry based disclosures is not required.
The Company has complied with the required provisions relating to statutory compliance with regard to the affairs of the Company in all respects.
The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandated the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All the policies are available on our website https://www.somapapers.in/.
During the year under review, the Company has not taken up any of the following activities except as mentioned:
The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 07th August 2025 and members at their Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 04.09.2025 have approved the following:
Further, the proposed allottees, Mr. Shankar Varadharajan (Acquirer-1) and Mr. Anancha Perumal Selvi Keshav (Acquirer-2) (hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Acquirers"), along with Mr. Rohan Ramaswamy (PAC-1), Mr. Subramanyam Venkatesh (PAC-2), and Mr. Seethapathi Vignesh (PAC-3) (PAC- 1, PAC-2, and PAC-3 hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Persons Acting in Concert" / "PACs"), have triggered the open offer process pursuant to Regulation 3(1) and Regulation 4 of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011 via a Public Announcement dated 07th August 2025.
Upon completion of the open offer process, the Acquirers, together with the PACs, shall be classified as Promoters of the Company, and the existing Promoter and Promoter Group shall be reclassified as Public Shareholders.
During the year under review, no corporate actions were done by the Company which were failed to be implemented.
During the year under review, there has been no one-time settlement of loans taken from banks and financial institutions.
The Company affirms that it is in full compliance with the provisions of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, as amended from time to time. The Company is committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment, and ensures that all relevant policies and practices are regularly reviewed and aligned with the applicable statutory requirements.
Your Directors place on record their appreciation for the overwhelming co-operation and assistance received from the investors, customers, business associates, bankers, vendors, as well as regulatory and governmental authorities. Your Directors also thanks the employees at all levels, who through their dedication, co-operation, support and smart work have enabled the company to achieve a moderate growth and is determined to poise a rapid and remarkable growth in the year to come.
Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation of business constituents, banks and other financial institutions and shareholders of the Company, SEBI, BSE, NSDL, CDSL, Bankers etc. for their continued support for the growth of the Company.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors For Soma Papers and Industries Limited
Place: Hyderabad Date: 04.09.2025
Sd/-
V. Priya Darshini Lakshmi Whole-Time Director
(DIN:07803502)
Sd/-
G. Shiva Shankar Reddy Director
(DIN:10039853)
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
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+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
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