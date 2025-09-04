KS Smart Technlogies Limited Management Discussions

The Directors of Soma Papers and Industries Limited are pleased to present the Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") Report for the Year ended 31st March, 2025.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

As of now the Company is not engaged in any activity and the management is looking for a right opportunity to make the Company operational.

OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS:

The Company is currently looking out for opportunities in all respects. The threats are that it is becoming more and more difficult to search for a suitable match.

OVER ALL REVIEW:

Due to scarcity of working capital funds, the Company is not able to perform any business activities. To make the Company operational, the Board is making its best effort to implement the cost reduction measures to the extent feasible. Several cost cutting measures have already been undertaken by the Company.

SEGMENT-WISEORPRODUCT-WISEPERFORMANCE:

The company has a single segment viz., Coated Papers.

RISKS AND CONCERNS:

The Companys future development would depend upon the commencement of its operational activities.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND ITS ADEQUACY:

The Company is following a proper and adequate system of internal control in respect of all its activities. Further, all transactions entered into by the Company are fully authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

During the Year under the review, the Company has incurred loss of Rs. (19.44) Lakhs when compared to the loss of Rs. (35.86) incurred in the previous financial year ending 31.03.2024.

OUTLOOK:

The outlook depends on the partner that is brought into add value.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIO:

During the year under review, there were no significant changes in Key Financial Ratios of the Company as compared to previous financial year

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED.

The relationship with the staff with all levels remained cordial during the year

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: