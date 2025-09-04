KS Smart Technlogies Limited Management Discussions

The Directors of Soma Papers and Industries Limited are pleased to present the Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") Report for the Year ended 31st March, 2025.
As of now the Company is not engaged in any activity and the management is looking for a right opportunity to make the Company operational.
The Company is currently looking out for opportunities in all respects. The threats are that it is becoming more and more difficult to search for a suitable match.
Due to scarcity of working capital funds, the Company is not able to perform any business activities. To make the Company operational, the Board is making its best effort to implement the cost reduction measures to the extent feasible. Several cost cutting measures have already been undertaken by the Company.
The company has a single segment viz., Coated Papers.
The Companys future development would depend upon the commencement of its operational activities.
The Company is following a proper and adequate system of internal control in respect of all its activities. Further, all transactions entered into by the Company are fully authorized, recorded and reported correctly.
During the Year under the review, the Company has incurred loss of Rs. (19.44) Lakhs when compared to the loss of Rs. (35.86) incurred in the previous financial year ending 31.03.2024.
The outlook depends on the partner that is brought into add value.
During the year under review, there were no significant changes in Key Financial Ratios of the Company as compared to previous financial year
The relationship with the staff with all levels remained cordial during the year
Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, expectations, estimates or predictions may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement due to external factors. The company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors For Soma Papers and Industries Limited
Place: Hyderabad Date: 04.09.2025
Sd/-
V. Priya Darshini Lakshmi Whole-Time Director
(DIN:07803502)
Sd/-
G. Shiva Shankar Reddy Director
(DIN:10039853)
Annexure III Form No. AOC-2
(Pursuant to clause (h) of sub-section (3) of section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies
(Accounts) Rules, 2014)
Form for disclosure of particulars of contracts/arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms length transactions under third proviso thereto
|
S. No
|Name(s) of the related party and nature of relationship
|Nature of contract s/arrang ements/t ransacti ons:
|Duration of the contracts / arrangements/ transactions
|Salient terms of the contracts or arrangements or transactions including the value, if any:
|Date(s) of approval by the Board, if any: Approved by Audit Committee and Board Meeting in last Financial Year:
|
1.
|Komal Agarwal (Key Managerial Personnel)
|Remuner ation
|2.40
|As approved by the Board of Directors
|08.02.2024
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors For Soma Papers and Industries Limited
Place: Hyderabad Date: 04.09.2025
Sd/-
V. Priya Darshini Lakshmi Whole-Time Director
(DIN:07803502)
Sd/-
G. Shiva Shankar Reddy Director
(DIN:10039853)
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